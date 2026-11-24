Duterte camp opposes closed-door testimonies for ICC witnesses

Former President Rodrigo Duterte appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, for the first time as proceedings over his administration’s “war on drugs” move forward.

MANILA, Philippines — The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has opposed the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution's request for several witnesses to testify behind closed doors, saying the sweeping use of such measures would undermine the public nature of the trial.

In an 11-page filing dated November 23, Duterte's counsel Peter Haynes and his team questioned the prosecution's request to keep most of its witnesses anonymous, saying it failed to establish that each witness faced an objectively justifiable risk.

The prosecution is seeking anonymity for 55 of its 69 witnesses, including 32 insiders. It also wants 22 witnesses to testify entirely in closed sessions, according to the defense's redacted submission.

"Simply put, the Prosecution is requesting anonymity for 79% of its testifying witnesses, 40% of whom would then give evidence effectively in secret," the defense said.

The defense argued that the extent of the requested measures would infringe on Duterte's right to a public trial, saying public scrutiny should not be a reason to keep testimonies away from public view.

"Contrary to the Prosecution's assertions, heightened public scrutiny and interest are not grounds to set aside the right to a public trial," the defense said.

"A public trial is, by its design, meant to ensure a fair trial, and foster trust and confidences in the genuine process of justice. That is not achieved when in-court evidence is given behind closed doors or by faceless witnesses with distorted voices," it added.

It also questioned the prosecution's basis for seeking witness protection, saying factors such as a witness' public profile, increased media exposure, membership in the Philippine National Police (PNP) or government, residence in the Philippines or familiarity with Duterte were insufficient grounds for granting protective measures.

The defense said the prosecution had failed to establish that the same objectively justifiable risks applied to each witness in the categories for which protection was being sought.

It also raised concerns over the extent of evidence that would be withheld from public view if the request were granted.

According to the filing, the prosecution is seeking to anonymize all in-court evidence involving 46 charged incidents, leaving identifiable evidence for only 10 incidents, and even then, only partially.

The defense said the proposed public testimony for nine of the 10 incidents would rely on four witnesses whose evidence was "confined to second hand information and/or the aftermaths of the alleged killings."

"Anonymising evidence so extensive yet so determinative of the case is incompatible with the principles of publicity and transparency in this trial," the defense said.

The defense maintained that it does not oppose private sessions when the prosecution can establish that witnesses face objectively justifiable risks and that their answers may reveal their identities.

However, it objected to the request to place 22 witnesses under entirely closed sessions, saying less restrictive measures could address the alleged risks.

The defense proposed the targeted use of private sessions, along with pseudonyms and face and voice distortions, instead of withholding entire testimonies from the public.

It also argued that witness anonymity could affect the ICC's ability to establish the truth, as public testimony allows people to scrutinize the credibility and reliability of witnesses.

"Public anonymity may affect the ability of the Chamber to fulfill its truth-seeking mandate, as making a witness's identity known to the public increases their commitment to tell the truth as well as their feeling of public accountability," the defense said.

It added that keeping allegations hidden would deprive the defense of information from the public that could help challenge witness accounts.

"If the allegations are all kept hidden from public view, the Defence loses one of the most important tools in its investigative arsenal; allegations being made in full view of the public," it said.

The defense also opposed the prosecution's request for special measures for an unnamed witness, saying there was no basis to consider the individual vulnerable.

"There is no reason to believe [REDACTED] is a vulnerable witness," the defense said.

In its concluding requests, the defense asked the ICC Trial Chamber III to consider the proportionate use of pseudonyms and face and voice distortions, reject requests for entirely closed sessions for certain witnesses, and decide on private sessions on a case-by-case basis.

The filing comes ahead of the scheduled opening of Duterte's ICC trial on November 30. He is facing three counts of crimes against humanity involving murder and attempted murder over killings allegedly committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019, as part of his administration's war on drugs.