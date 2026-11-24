Atong Ang may be hiding in casinos — NBI

Businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang, accompanied by his lawyer Lorna Kapunan, files criminal charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, July 3, 2025 against Julie "Dondon" Patidongan and Alan Bantiles for accusations related to the case of "missing sabungeros."

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive tycoon Atong Ang may be hiding in high-end casinos, the National Bureau of Investigation said.

In an ambush interview with reporters, NBI Director Melvin Matibag was asked whether they have information about the whereabouts of Ang, who allegedly was hiding in casinos.

Matibag then said that the bureau has similar information.

"'Yang mga ganyang information, we make a follow-up, so tutukan din namin 'yan. So lahat talaga, 'yung binabanggit sa amin na report ay always a challenge to law enforcement 'pag there's a fugitive na hinahabol natin lahat talaga ng information na pumasok, we will take seriously and make a follow-up," Matibag said.

(We follow up on that kind of information, so we will closely monitor that as well. Every report mentioned to us is always a challenge for law enforcement—whenever we are pursuing a fugitive, we take every piece of incoming information seriously and follow up on it.)

The NBI chief added that one of his Christmas wishes is for Ang to be arrested, along with the other fugitives being hunted by the government.

"Actually, that's one of my Christmas wish na mahuli namin si Atong Ang. Sana dumating sa akin ang pasko ngayon ng mas maaga," he said.

(Actually, one of my Christmas wishes is for us to catch Atong Ang. I hope Christmas comes early for me this year.)

In April 2026, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said that there was an "eyeball sighting" of Ang in the country.

However, authorities have not caught him yet, according to the interior chief.

Ang has been in hiding since January 2026, after courts in Region IV-A issued arrest warrants against him in connection with the missing-sabungeros cases. He has not been arrested since then.

On October 30, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 175 also issued a warrant of arrest against him and former police officer Ryan Jay Orapa over the Manila Arena case. The two were not previously implicated in the said case until prosecutors amended the charges, which the court granted.