Manila court orders arrest of Atong Ang, ex-cop in missing sabungeros case

Businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang, accompanied by his lawyer Lorna Kapunan, files criminal charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor's Office on July 3, 2025 against Julie "Dondon" Patidongan and Alan Bantiles for accusations related to the case of "missing sabungeros."

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has issued a warrant of arrest against fugitive tycoon Atong Ang and former police officer Ryan Jay Orapa.

In a message to reporters on Tuesday, November 24, Department of Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez said that the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 175 issued the arrest warrant against Ang and Orapa on October 30.

“In its Order, the court found sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to hold both accused for trial for the offenses charged,” Martinez said.

The charges against Ang and Orapa are kidnapping and serious illegal detention. The said charges are non-bailable.

This came after the Manila court granted the prosecution’s motion to amend the information in the Manila Arena case, after the prosecution panel found prima facie evidence to charge Ang and Orapa.

However, one of the accused successfully sought the inhibition of Branch 185’s presiding judge, prompting the re-raffling of the case to Branch 175, according to Martinez.

Ang’s camp also moved to defer arraignment and suspend proceedings pending its petition for review with the DOJ, with the court noting the motion while the parties await further action and the next hearing date.

Ang has been in hiding since January 2026, after courts in Laguna and Batangas issued arrest warrants against him in connection with the missing-sabungeros cases. He has not been arrested since then.

Ang denies all the allegations against him.