

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Presidential bets on COVID-19 response: No sense of urgency, mass vaccination not prioritized
  


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 23, 2022 | 2:38pm





 
Presidential bets on COVID-19 response: No sense of urgency, mass vaccination not prioritized
Airline ground staff wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — A presidential aspirant believes that the Philippine government should have done more in moving urgently against COVID-19 when it was not yet a pandemic, while another says the country should have focused on mass vaccination efforts to prevent repeated lockdowns.


"There are a lot of good things that the administration did to respond to the pandemic, but the main problem was that there was no sense of urgency. There are lots of problems that could have been prevented if the government acted faster," Vice President Leni Robredo said in Tagalog in an interview on "The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews."



According to her, the country did not act quickly when COVID-19 was still considered an epidemic in other countries. 


"We already knew that we had to close our borders. But it seemed like it took such a long time to make that decision," Robredo said.


She is running as an independent candidate in this year's elections, along with her running mate Kiko Pangilinan, who is from the Liberal Party.


Her statements come around a month after news agency Bloomberg reported that the Philippines claimed the 50th spot in terms of global COVID-19 resilience, out of 53 countries with the biggest economies.


For Manny Pacquiao, the standard bearer of the Cebu-based Abag Promdi, the government should have prioritized mass vaccination efforts at the onset of the pandemic. 


"Had we focused on vaccinating the Filipino people from the beginning, we wouldn't have these lockdowns which caused the closure of businesses and job losses," the retired boxer said. 




Ayuda distribution


On the other hand, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said while it was hard to secure access to the life-saving vaccines, local government units were able to "deploy them immediately", citing the case of his city which has surpassed its vaccination target by more than double.


"There are many things that need to be adjusted- the distribution of cash assistance (ayuda) which should have been more efficient," he said. 


Moreno is the presidential bet of the Aksyon Demokratiko party. 


Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said that the government should have ramped up its spending for cash subsidies, but this was hampered by the bureaucracy. 


"What was prioritized? Was it not the bureaucracy? And then [the ayuda] does not arrive and then there's still corruption involved? I'm mad at the corruption that's taking place during the pandemic," the Partido Reporma standard bearer said in Tagalog.


"The people who are supposed to benefit from this are already sick, and you're stealing money that was set aside for them. That's unforgiveable," he said.


Partido Federal ng Pilipinas’ bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was invited to share his insights in Soho's "Presidential Interviews", but chose to not appear on the show, citing that he believed the multi award-winning veteran journalist to be "biased against the Marcoses." 


24 Oras earlier reported that the program extended the invite to the five presidential aspirants leading in the surveys. 


GMA Network, on the other hand, said it was "unfortunate" that Marcos declined the invitation while Lacson, Moreno, Pacquiao and Robredo participated in the interviews.


 










 









BONGBONG MARCOS
ELECTIONS
ISKO MORENO
JESSICA SOHO
LENI ROBREDO
MANNY PACQUIAO
PING LACSON

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 






 








Trending






Latest














Trending







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines







China donates P1 billion military aid to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
16 hours ago 


The Chinese government has donated some P1 billion worth of military assistance to the Philippines.








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets 'frustrated' over failed opposition unity talks but still open if invited







Presidential bets 'frustrated' over failed opposition unity talks but still open if invited



By Franco Luna |
7 hours ago 


"The unification they’re talking about is only to benefit themselves as politicians. The unification I want...








Headlines
fbtw













After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias







After skipping Jessica Soho interview, Marcos accuses award-winning journo of bias



1 day ago 


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’...

 






Headlines
fbtw













Oil prices to go up Tuesday







Oil prices to go up Tuesday



By Danessa Rivera |
16 hours ago 


Oil companies are raising pump prices for the fourth straight week on Tuesday.








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets vow to enforce Philippines' arbitral award







Presidential bets vow to enforce Philippines' arbitral award



By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
6 hours ago 


In an interview with GMA News' Jessica Soho Saturday night, Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Ping Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016







Moreno admits to keeping P50 million in excess campaign funds in 2016



By Franco Luna |
10 minutes ago 


"I had to pay taxes since there was leftover from the campaign because that was pooled money from different people. So that's...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'







Philippines 'needs' iron-fisted leader? Robredo says she's 'already shown courage'



By Franco Luna |
20 minutes ago 


"Political might and machinery can’t say anything against the desire of the people to fight for the country," Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning







After placing 5th in presidential poll, Lacson believes there is still a chance of winning



By Angelica Y. Yang |
26 minutes ago 


Presidential aspirant Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there is still a chance of winning, as he remains...








Headlines
fbtw













Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans







Moderate positioning continues as 'populist' Moreno makes many promises but few plans



By Franco Luna |
4 hours ago 


"I respect everyone’s opinion, they are entitled to that... but at the end of the day, results matter."








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time







Lacson: You can uphold both human rights, human lives at the same time



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Saturday evening that there are many approaches where both human rights...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with