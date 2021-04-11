DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 11,681 new coronavirus cases, two weeks after the Enhanced Community Quarantine in 'NCR Plus' that will see a shift to less stricter restrictions by April 12.

Sunday's count pushed the Philippines' overall tally to 864,868. The government's decision for the quarantine bubble came as the country continued to report significant increases in cases.

Active cases: 145,519 or 16.9% of the total



Recoveries: 55,204, bringing the number to 703,404



Deaths: 201, or now 14,945 in total

What's new today?