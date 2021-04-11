Residents of Batasan Hills in Quezon City line up to receive their financial assistance from the government on the second day of distribution on April 8, 2021.
DOH logs 11,681 new COVID-19 cases as 'NCR Plus' shifts to MECQ
(Philstar.com) - April 11, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 11,681 new coronavirus cases, two weeks after the Enhanced Community Quarantine in 'NCR Plus' that will see a shift to less stricter restrictions by April 12.
Sunday's count pushed the Philippines' overall tally to 864,868. The government's decision for the quarantine bubble came as the country continued to report significant increases in cases.
- Active cases: 145,519 or 16.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 55,204, bringing the number to 703,404
- Deaths: 201, or now 14,945 in total
What's new today?
- Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will shift to modified ECQ beginning April 12 until the end of the month. Malacañang, however, said the changes will be discussed on Monday, or on the day the quarantine classification takes effect.
- The Philippines saw an increase of 69,938 COVID-19 cases last week, or from April 5 to 11. Fatalities also grew by 1,510.
- More cases from COVID-19 variants were detected from genome sequencing, according to the Department of Health. This includes 19 more individuals infected with the P.3, or the variant detected here in the Philippines.
- The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is now monitoring the trade of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin, after some lawmakers floated it as a possible COVID-19 treatment despite warnings from health agencies. — Christian Deiparine
