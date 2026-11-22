‘Philippines to buy 100% of farm products, energy from US’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Donald Trump troop the line during the arrival honors ceremony for Trump’s state visit at the Malacañang Palace on November 18, 2026

Trump invokes Philippines -US security relations

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has agreed to buy all its agricultural and energy requirements from the US, President Donald Trump said days after his bilateral meeting with President Marcos, who had emphasized the need for the country to have diverse sources of supply of commodities.

Trump said the Philippines was buying a lot of its farm products from other countries, including Brazil, prompting him to ask Marcos to source all its agricultural needs from the US.

“And the Philippines, as you know, was buying a lot of their farm product from other countries, including Brazil, much more than from us. And I said, here’s the deal, you buy 100 percent of your agriculture from January 1st from our farmers,” he told reporters at the White House yesterday (Philippine time).

“We’re the greatest farmers in the world with the greatest equipment in the world. You know, we support these countries, but they don’t buy from us. So I said, you are going to buy 100 percent of your farm product, not 90, not 95,” he added.

At a media interview in China on Friday, Marcos admitted the two countries would like to finalize a trade deal, but there was no mention of buying all of the Philippines’ requirements from the US.

According to Trump, the Philippines would be buying “billions and billions of dollars” of farm products from the US.

“Is Brazil going to help them in case they get into a little skirmish with China? I don’t think so. They buy from Brazil and other countries, and now they’re buying from us 100 percent, not 99 percent,” the US president said.

“They buy it mostly from the Middle East. Can you believe it?” he added. “I said, ‘If China attacks you, is the Middle East going to come to your rescue?’ ‘No, sir.’ ‘Well, that’s good. Don’t buy from them anymore.”

Marcos and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a bilateral meeting in the Philippines last Nov. 14 to discuss ways to boost partnership in renewable energy and biofuels, livestock production and animal health, modern farming, education, science and technology, law enforcement and other fields.

Trump claimed the Philippines would also purchase 100 percent of its energy requirements from the US.

“Also, energy, they buy 20 percent from us, but they buy – I said, where do you get your energy? I was with Prime Minister Marcos, who’s a very good man, by the way. Great family. But I said, where do you buy your energy? Should we buy it from the Middle East? I said, not anymore, you don’t,” he said, erroneously referring to the President as prime minister.

“You’re going to buy 100 percent of your energy from us, yes, sir. So instead of having a deficit, we have a huge – I could do this with every country.”

Diversified sources

In China last Friday, Marcos said the Philippines needs to diversify its sources of key commodities, emphasizing that nothing was discussed about buying all of Manila’s requirements from Washington.

“The trade deal is a response to the tariff schedule that the US tried to impose. They imposed it but it was struck down in court. But anyway, it still brought open the question of the trade between the US and the Philippines,” Marcos said.

“And it is timely because the Philippines, as you know, is looking for many, many, many ways to expand, to diversify our sources of supply of different commodities,” he added.

Marcos said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine highlighted the need for the Philippines to find new trade partners.

“We are continuing to open new partners to engage, new engagements, to have new engagements, to have new partnerships with everybody around the world. So that the way I put it is that if you’re standing on one foot, if you rely on just one party, it would be prone to problems. If you rely on several parties, even if one of them encounters problems, you can run to the others,” the President said.

“And that’s why the trade deal is important. And we are proposing to buy more agricultural products for one thing,” he added.

The negotiations, Marcos said, covered more purchases of farm products from the US, including soybeans and wheat.

“We are looking for cheaper sources of food products. We are looking for cheaper sources for energy importation. And that is – the bulk of our discussion with President Trump was that,” he said.

“So there is the trade deal, which is the result of the tariff schedule that the US attempted to impose, but nonetheless opened the discussion on trade. And there was the specific on energy and agricultural products during the meeting with President Trump.”

A White House statement said Trump has also announced the Philippines’ commitment to “eliminate the US trade deficit with the Philippines.” — Louella Desidero