#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

'NCR Plus' under Modified ECQ until April 30

(Philstar.com) - April 11, 2021 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and nearby areas will revert to a more relaxed Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine after spending two weeks under the strictest form of lockdown.

MECQ in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — or the 'NCR Plus' bubble— will take effect on April 12 and remain in place until the 30th, Malacañang said Saturday. 

Santiago in Quirino province will also be under MECQ.

It is yet unclear what specific restrictions this implementation of MECQ will have, but these were imposed when MECQ was last imposed on the capital:

  • Limited movement within zone for obtaining essential services and work
  • Operation of selected manufacturing and processing plants up to maximum of 50% workforce. 
  • Limited transporting services for essential goods and services
  • No domestic flights, limited international flights
  • Controlled inbound travel (OFWs/returning filipinos)
  • Biking and non-motorized transport encouraged
  • No inter-island travel
  • No physical classes at all levels

ECQ in March

The coronavirus task force placed NCR Plus under enhanced community quarantine on March 29 amid mounting pressure from experts who flagged the unprecedented surge in infections and the increasingly overwhelmed healthcare system. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque earlier this week ruled out the possibility of extending ECQ, claiming that the government no longer has the funds to help people affected by movement restrictions. 

The government is still distributing the P1,000 in aid, either in cash or in-kind, that it promised to the most affected 22.9 million poor families meant to help them through yet another stringent lockdown. Per family, cash aid will not exceed P4,000. 

However, Roque also said that upgrading to a modified ECQ would be contingent on the outcome of intensified prevention, detection, isolation, treatment and reintegration or PDITR efforts. 

Friday saw the most number of COVID-19 deaths ever recorded in the Philippines with 401 new entries reported by the Department of Health. On Saturday, active cases — at 190,245 — reached new heights for the third day in a row. 

It has been 390 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. 

This is a developing story. Pelase check back for updates.

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ECQ working, but 1 week extension needed &ndash; experts
ECQ working, but 1 week extension needed – experts
By John Unson and Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Experts are pushing for a one-week extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces in...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar still richest among Pinoy billionaires
Villar still richest among Pinoy billionaires
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Real estate tycoon Manuel B. Villar Jr., the so-called brown taipan with a noteworthy rags-to-riches story, has gone a long...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 32 Chinese vessels left in West Philippine Sea reef &ndash; DND chief
Only 32 Chinese vessels left in West Philippine Sea reef – DND chief
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Only 32 Chinese vessels remain stationed around Julian Felipe Reef, but the Philippines will continue to demand their withdrawal,...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jabs may resume after 2 weeks
AstraZeneca jabs may resume after 2 weeks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Amid renewed apprehension over COVID-19 vaccinations, the Department of Health assured the public yesterday that the suspension...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte jogs, hops on motorcycle amid health rumors
Duterte jogs, hops on motorcycle amid health rumors
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
With President Duterte’s prolonged absence from public view stirring speculations over the true state of his health,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Robredo proposes identifying subgroups in vaccine priority list
Robredo proposes identifying subgroups in vaccine priority list
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"If only the people giving out vaccines had a more proactive in inviting people who can't work from home or the ones whose...
Headlines
fbfb
17 colleges, universities offer facilities as vaccination centers
17 colleges, universities offer facilities as vaccination centers
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
At least 17 colleges and universities throughout the country have offered their facilities as additional vaccination centers...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA license sought to test Ivermectin in Philippines
FDA license sought to test Ivermectin in Philippines
By by Sheila Crisostomo And Marichu Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Two pharmaceutical companies intend to apply with the Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH probing labs closed on Holy Week
DOH probing labs closed on Holy Week
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health is investigating testing laboratories that did not operate during the Holy Week, which affected the...
Headlines
fbfb
Rabiya off to Florida for Miss U pageant
Rabiya off to Florida for Miss U pageant
By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Miss Philippines Universe Rabiya Mateo left Friday night for Florida in the US to compete in the Miss Universe pageant on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with