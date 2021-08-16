This photo taken on August 6, 2021 shows a policeman checking motorists' documents as they cross from nearby Rizal province into Metro Manila, at a provincial border checkpoint in Quezon City, suburban Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 7:24am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended