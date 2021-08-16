




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This photo taken on August 6, 2021 shows a policeman checking motorists' documents as they cross from nearby Rizal province into Metro Manila, at a provincial border checkpoint in Quezon City, suburban Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 7:24am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Research, economic studies&rsquo; undertaken for Sara&rsquo;s 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Research, economic studies’ undertaken for Sara’s 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A senior ally of President Duterte yesterday said they are in the process of providing an “in-depth research and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the latest fatalities of COVID-19 in this province was a 14-day-old infant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more Delta&nbsp;cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more Delta cases


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said a 35-year-old female tested positive for the Lambda, a variant of interest first detected in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health workers angry over 'deficiencies' found in audit of DOH pandemic spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health workers angry over 'deficiencies' found in audit of DOH pandemic spending


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            



                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion: Vaccinate 70% of citizens to avoid lockdowns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion: Vaccinate 70% of citizens to avoid lockdowns


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units now under lockdown were advised yesterday to aim for a high 70 to 80 percent vaccination of their constituents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns &mdash; presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns — presidential adviser


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has had to contend with a tight supply of vaccines against COVID-19, with some LGUs having to suspend their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 14,749 more COVID-19 infections, active cases at 102,748
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 14,749 more COVID-19 infections, active cases at 102,748


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Sunday said 14,749 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Unauthorized' meal allowances accounted for, allowed by Palace &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Unauthorized' meal allowances accounted for, allowed by Palace — DOH


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH's statement on Sunday came after state auditors flagged its COVID-19 spending last year, which included "unauthorized"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA to brief House on DOH spending deficiencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA to brief House on DOH spending deficiencies


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We want to get the facts straight from COA and we are particularly concerned because the funds involved were among...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It doesn't make sense that in a crisis situation, there are a lot of funds being allocated but are going unused," Robredo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with