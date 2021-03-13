Sinas skipped health screening in Oriental Mindoro, provincial govâ€™t says

MANILA, Philippines — The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro said Philippine National Police chief PGen. Debold Sinas skipped health screening when he arrived at the province last Thursday, the same day when it was announced that he contracted COVID-19.

What happened: “PGen. Debold Sinas did not pass through the pier of Calapan and was not among those profiled by the provincial government of Mindoro,” the provincial government said Friday in a statement in Filipino.

PGOM official statement on PNP Chief General Sinas' arrival at Oriental Mindoro Posted by PAMD Usapang Mindoreño on Thursday, March 11, 2021

It said Sinas arrived at the province onboard a helicopter and went straight to the police regional headquarters in Calapan City.

The provincial government said it is saddened by the incident, but added that local officials ensured that minimum health protocols were observed during Sinas’ visit to the police camp.

Even though Sinas tested positive for coronavirus, he is reportedly not showing any symptoms of infection.

What happened before: When he was Metro Manila’s top cop, Sinas gained notoriety for holding a birthday bash at the height of strict lockdowns in the region, which prohibited mass gatherings.

While it drew outrage, Sinas, backed by President Rodrigo Duterte, emerged unscathed from the fiasco and was even promoted to become the nation’s police chief.

This, along with other high-profile incidents of quarantine violations, have raised questions as to whether the government is employing double standards in the enforcement of its often punitive quarantine protocols.