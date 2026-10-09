Over 60 Pinoy fishermen detained in Sabah over alleged illegal fishing

MANILA, Philippines — At least 65 crew members of a Filipino fishing vessel are detained in Sabah, Malaysia, after being nabbed by the Malaysian coast guard for alleged unauthorized fishing.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) confirmed in a social media statement released September 30 that it seized the Filipino vessel and its crew members during a routine patrol on September 27.

The fishing vessel was reportedly found 18 nautical miles west of Mantanani Island at around 1:30 p.m.

Several Malaysian media outlets reported that four tonnes of sea produce suspected to be worth around 350,000 Malaysian ringgits, or at least P5 million, were found in the vessel upon initial inspection.

The crew members allegedly failed to present valid identification documents and work permits and were accused of violating immigration laws and Malaysia’s Fisheries Act of 1985.

Based on Paragraph 15 of the mentioned law, fishing or attempting to fish is prohibited in Malaysian fisheries waters unless there is an international fishery agreement between the government of Malaysia and the government of the country where the vessel came from.

Paragraph 56, meanwhile, provides that any fish found in foreign vessels are presumed to have been caught in Malaysian fisheries waters, while any fishing equipment are presumed to have been used for fishing in their waters.

Currently, Malaysia and the Philippines have no existing bilateral agreements for commercial fishing. Both countries are signatories to a multilateral agreement with Indonesia covering the Sulu-Celebes Sea.

Appeal for help

According to a report from Batangas-based news outfit Balisong Channel, a family member of one of the detained fishermen from Nasugbu, Batangas, is appealing for the government’s help in monitoring the case.

They called on the Department of Foreign Affairs and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of the Filipino fishermen detained in the foreign country.

They also asked for help in monitoring and understanding the case.

Malaysia’s fisheries law allows authorities to initially detain arrested individuals for alleged violations. The arrested person is then subject to investigation.

However, if the probe cannot be completed within 24 hours, the authorities must bring the arrested individuals before a Magistrate or a judge, who can authorize continued detention for not more than 15 days while the probe is ongoing.

The continued detention does not mean the arrested individuals were already found guilty.