Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
File photo shows Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who serves as the PNP's deputy chief for administration.
The STAR/Boy Santos

(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday said he was tasked with taking over the affairs of the Philippine National Police following confirmation that its chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, contracted COVID-19.

In a statement released to reporters, Eleazar, who serves as the PNP's deputy chief for administration, said he was designated officer-in-charge of the police force "as a matter of protocol."

"As OIC PNP, I will be taking over the affairs of the PNP temporarily and until such time that our Chief PNP fully recovers," he said.

"Right now, the Chief PNP is doing well and I am in constant communication with him for consultation especially on matters that require his attention and guidance."

Sinas, who gained national notoriety last year for his birthday party held amid a stringent lockdown, was confirmed to be positive for coronavirus Thursday night. Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesman, at the time told reporters that there was no cause for worry.

The top cop was at the oath-taking of newly promoted star rank officers at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday, as shown in photos posted on PNP's social media pages.

"Amid this development, the PNP leadership renews call for members of the organization and the general public to continue strictly observing health safety protocols," Eleazar said.

"The threat of coronavirus remains and in fact we have been observing an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the past days as reported by the [health department. Thus, we should all be vigilant for our protection, and for the protection of our families."

As of this writing, the PNP has reported a total 12,001 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths among its ranks.

On Thursday, the Philippines logged its highest number of new infections in almost six months, with 3,749 more entries bringing the national caseload to 607,048.

Despite the presence of two more infectious variants of the virus in the country, the Department of Health insists that the consistent and dramatic rise in infections is a result of poorer compliance with health protocols.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna

