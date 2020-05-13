NCRPO chief hit for 'double standard' after throwing birthday party during ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Owing to a ban on mass gatherings, the Internal Affairs Service of the national police has been ordered to investigate the birthday celebration held by the director of Metro Manila police after the chief of the national police and his spokesperson both denied that it happened, but also that it violated any rules.
Outrage resounded on social media after Police Brig. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, denied Tuesday afternoon that any violations were committed on the part of Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas after the latter threw a birthday party despite clear laws banning mass gatherings.
This came days after the celebration of Sinas, who currently sits as the director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was thoroughly documented in a post published on the official Facebook page of Metro Manila police's public information office.
Despite the photographs posted by the NCRPO showing otherwise, the country's top cop firmly denied the notion that the event violated social distancing rules.
“Walang party nangyari, ang sabi ni General Sinas. Probably nagkaroon ng mañanita,” Gamboa said during a virtual press briefing.
(No party happened, is what Gen. Sinas said. Probably they just had a mañanita.)
As of Wednesday morning, the post has since been taken down.
'Double standard'
As early as his community quarantine declaration in March, President Rodrigo Duterte himself said in a public address that: “Mass gatherings, defined as a planned or spontaneous event where the number of people attending could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event, shall be prohibited during the said period."
Even in areas under newly-declared General Community Quarantine, officials have maintained that the minimum public health standard shall be enforced all throughout the duration of the GCQ.
Yet speaking in an interview with OneNews' The Chiefs, Sinas denied allegations that a party happened, saying that his personnel came.
"Actually hindi po kami nag party, wala po'ng nag-party. Mga well wishers ko po 'yon diba. 'Yung mga tauhan ko po na dumalaw, nag-mañanita... siyempre tatanggapin ko 'yon," he said.
"At tsaka nagma-mask naman sila, naka gloves pa 'yung iba at tsaka nag social distancing, yung iba nagpi-picture, so ganon po talaga 'yon."
"Mga before magtanghali, dumalaw 'yung bawat opisina, nagbigay ng cake, tinanggap ko po. Wala po akong party. In fact, sa araw na 'yon busy rin kami sa pagmo-monitor at pagbibigay ng relief goods... Ang mga pagkain nila ay packed lunch po," he added.
(Actually we didn't party, none of us parties. Those were my well-wishers. My people just passed by to greet me, of course I'd accept that. And anyway, they were wearing masks and gloves and observed social distancing. The others took pictures. That's it. Before noon, each office passed by, gave cake which I accepted. I did not have a party. In fact, on that day we were busy monitoring and giving relief goods... the food they brought was packed lunch.)
Even Interior Secretary Eduardo Año was quick to come to Sinas' defense: at a presser Wednesday, he was quoted as saying, "The so-called gathering during the birthday of NCRPO chief Director Debold Sinas is called a manyanita, a tradition among top police officials. It is not deliberate partying, but it is uncalled for during this time."
A cursory glance at the photos shows that a number of the celebrators—some of whom were not wearing masks as stipulated in the law—were also drinking cans of beer, despite a liquor ban in effect over several areas in Metro Manila.
'Apparent exemption' from the law
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Bayan Muna solon Ferdinand Gaite slammed what he said was Sinas' immunity from lockdown rules.
"Aren't they ashamed of themselves? First, they were insensitive enough to have a huge birthday party amidst the lockdown. Second, they had the audacity to flaunt it in official social media pages of the PNP, putting in full display their apparent exemption from several lockdown measures including social distancing and prohibition of mass gatherings," said Gaite.
Despite the clear stipulations in the law, a number of cases involving high profile officials have slipped through the cracks without any penalties.
For instance, Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) drew flack for gathering scores of OFWs, who were by default obligated to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine, at an event in Batangas City.
The Palace has said it would rather stay out of the issue.
While the government persecutes the poor and those who stand in defense of human rights, Duterte’s allies are exempted from the application of the so-called “rule of law,” even if they obviously committed violations. #FreePoliticalPrisonersPH #SetThemFree pic.twitter.com/9UgM1e6gKo— Karapatan (@karapatan) May 13, 2020
Meanwhile, others who held Labor Day pickets but were practicing social distancing and wearing face masks and shields have been arrested for the same reason.
Two ranking members of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino were arrested by the police for allegedly breaking enhanced quarantine rules on distancing—only to be later thrown into in a cramped detention cell in San Jose police station where social distancing was not physically possible.
"While relief volunteers are quickly arrested and detained for merely distributing food to poor families, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa was quick to cover up his general's violations and cleared him for any accountability," Gaite said.
"They can call it what they like, but it was evidently a party, and there were clear violations. Their own photos attest to this."
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Ilocanos will soon be able to use a COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City.
The hospital has been at the forefront in the management of probable, suspect, and confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it has the structure for a molecular biology laboratory, the medical institution is only capable of offering GeneXpert-TB and HIV viral load tests due to limited equipment.
Region I has no existing molecular diagnostic laboratory to cater to COVID-19 testing.
MMMH&MC has been sending samples for molecular testing to Baguio General Hospital (BGH), the nearest designated sub-national reference laboratory to Ilocos Norte and a five-hour drive away.
Gov. Matthew Manotoc says “testing is probably the most important. It’s a three-pronged approach. First, we control the borders. Second, isolate those who may be potential candidates. Finally, mass testing.”
Ilocos Norte's provincial government had allotted a budget amounting to almost P5 million for the molecular biology laboratory equipment. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa orders the PNP Internal Affairs Service to investigate the recent birthday celebration of Debold Sinas, head of the National Capital Region Police Office amid physical distancing protocols.
Makati City will be using the GCash platform to efficiently and safely provide the P2.7-billion financial assistance to 500,000 constituents. This will help reduce the risk of transmission of the disease, as it limits physical contact among people.
The Quezon City government has put 20 areas in five barangays under a 14-day "special concern lockdown" from 5 a.m. on Wednesday because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases there, it says in an announcement Tuesday night.
Parts of the following barangays will be locked down:
- Bahay Toro
- Culiat
- Sauyo
- Batasan Hills
- Tatalon
"As of May 11, 2020, Brgy. Bahay Toro has 21 active cases; Brgy. Culiat, 37 active cases; Brgy. Sauyo, 19 active cases; Brgy. Batasan Hills, 29 active cases; and Brgy. Tatalon has 17 active cases," the QC government says.
The QC government says it will provide and other assistance to affected residents.
The US government announces that it has developed an online platform to help Filipino fisherfolk to sell their catch to consumers amid the ongoing COVID-19 community quarantine.
Built as part of the Fish Right project of the United States Agency for International Development, Fish Tiangge is an online marketplace that can connect 6,000 fisherfolks with buyers from more than 300,000 households in three of the Philippines’ most important areas for marine biodiversity: South Negros and Visayan Sea in the Visayas region, and the Calamianes Group of Islands in Palawan.
“By connecting fishers and consumers online, the US government is helping to protect fisherfolk income and prevent a food crisis, while ensuring that conservation measures are not compromised in areas that are hard-hit by COVID-19,” says U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim. “We will continue to work with local partners to help Filipinos manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting the Philippines’ marine environment.” Photo courtesy of US Embassy in the Philippines Information Office
