MaÃ±anita celebrant Sinas likely to receive promotion, PNP chief says

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, who figured in a controversial "mañanita" during the enhanced community quarantine period and has not received any administrative sanctions for it, "deserves" a promotion, the chief of the national police Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that Sinas "has done good things" and is deserving of a possible promotion in the future.

This was the same logic employed by former police chief Archie Gamboa in defending Sinas earlier in May when he said that Sinas was "incredibly difficult to replace because he's behind many programs."

"We have to evaluate him properly. The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion, too...that's all I can really say. I think he has to be up at the Directorial Staff or a certain position that is fit most especially for him," Cascolan said.

"He is an expert most especially with regard to the training of personnel and training of recruits," he added.

Over the six months of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, Sinas made headlines twice: first for violating quarantine protocols at a birthday party during the enhanced community quarantine, and later, an eviction attempt on a family living in Taguig.

Sinas responded by slamming the credibility of the photos of the celebration, which were posted by his own office on social media, and denying that such a party ever happened. He later defended the party once more after he had already apologized for it. Both times, Sinas was defended by the chief of police and was cleared by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinas' birthday celebration has since sparked outrage of the perceived double standards within the agency. Just earlier this weekend, Taguig City police arrested 16 people found celebrating a birthday on the streets as well. The 16 were then were taken to the basketball court of the barangay and were "released after six hours."

In the same interview, Cascolan pointed out that "irregularities [among policemen] are not the same as criminal activities."

"There should be no special treatment at all [for cops] so that everything will be fair. If you are in criminal activities, better get out now, because you will be treated the same way as we treat other criminals," he said.