#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
MaÃ±anita celebrant Sinas likely to receive promotion, PNP chief says
Photo shows Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas not wearing a face mask at a birthday party he denied having, and then later said did not have any violations.
Release / NCRPO PIO
Mañanita celebrant Sinas likely to receive promotion, PNP chief says
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, who figured in a controversial "mañanita" during the enhanced community quarantine period and has not received any administrative sanctions for it, "deserves" a promotion, the chief of the national police Wednesday. 

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that Sinas "has done good things" and is deserving of a possible promotion in the future. 

This was the same logic employed by former police chief Archie Gamboa in defending Sinas earlier in May when he said that Sinas was "incredibly difficult to replace because he's behind many programs." 

READ: 'Hard to replace': Sinas to stay as NCRPO director, PNP chief says

"We have to evaluate him properly. The guy deserves also an evaluation and of course, a promotion, too...that's all I can really say. I think he has to be up at the Directorial Staff or a certain position that is fit most especially for him," Cascolan said. 

"He is an expert most especially with regard to the training of personnel and training of recruits," he added. 

Over the six months of the coronavirus-induced quarantine, Sinas made headlines twice: first for violating quarantine protocols at a birthday party during the enhanced community quarantine, and later, an eviction attempt on a family living in Taguig. 

Sinas responded by slamming the credibility of the photos of the celebration, which were posted by his own office on social media, and denying that such a party ever happened. He later defended the party once more after he had already apologized for it. Both times, Sinas was defended by the chief of police and was cleared by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinas' birthday celebration has since sparked outrage of the perceived double standards within the agency. Just earlier this weekend, Taguig City police arrested 16 people found celebrating a birthday on the streets as well. The 16 were then were taken to the basketball court of the barangay and were "released after six hours."

READ: Quarantine violations reported to task force on Facebook result in 16 arrests

In the same interview, Cascolan pointed out that "irregularities [among policemen] are not the same as criminal activities."

"There should be no special treatment at all [for cops] so that everything will be fair. If you are in criminal activities, better get out now, because you will be treated the same way as we treat other criminals," he said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines won’t pay vaccine reservation fee – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte expressed his concern on Monday about the reported pre-requisite – demanded by some pharmaceutical...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate, House slam PhilHealth probe report
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Lawmakers including those from the administration slammed yesterday the findings of a special task force that investigated...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Plantdemic:’ Reinvigorated Baguio parks hit by plant thieves
By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Even Baguio City’s reinvigorated parks have become victims of “plant poachers” as a so-called plantdemic...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA drenches many parts of Philippines
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
A low-pressure area dumped rains yesterday in many parts of the country, including Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects request for Leonen's SALN as Solgen, Gadon plan ouster
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
The OSG and Gadon had asked for copies of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth of, and other information pertaining...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
SC dismisses petition for COVID-19 mass testing
By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by a group from different sectors asking the tribunal to compel the government...
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
P1 billion lost to overpriced, China-made PPEs — Hontiveros
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 54 minutes ago
"This is one billion pesos that could have gone to more PPEs, especially during a time when an increasing number of our health...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Carpio joins Del Rosario, Morales in ICC complaint vs China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio will be joining former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Leon' strengthens into tropical storm, brings rains to parts of Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The tropical storm was given an international name “Noul”—a name contributed by North Korea, which means...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lower Metro Manila water rates in October
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Customers of both concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. will see lower water bills for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with