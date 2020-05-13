COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Gamboa said he would not reprimand National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, who celebrated his birthday on May 8 with his troops at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.
PNP exec apologizes but denies holding birthday party despite quarantine rules
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the Metro Manila police office, issued an apology Wednesday afternoon over a birthday party whose specifics he at the same time denied actually happened. 

Calls for his arrest resounded Wednesday morning once news of his celebration broke, at which point Sinas was defended by PNP higher-ups and even Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano. 

Both Police Brig. Gen Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, and President Rodrigo Duterte have affirmed that under enhanced community quarantine rules, mass gatherings are prohibited. 

"Some of the pictures circulating in the social media were edited and grabbed from old posts. The pictures may depict itself however it does not define the totality of what really had happened," he said.

The pictures in question—which journalists lifted from a post by the NCRPO Public Information Office's official Facebook channel—showed that some of the party celebrants were not wearing face masks and were drinking cans of beer. 

Sinas was also wearing the same outfit in the photo album. 

According to Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, the Internal Affairs Service of the national police has already been ordered to investigate the circumstances behind the celebration.

"Nevertheless, I apologize for what transpired during my birthday that caused anxiety to the public. It was never my intention to disobey any existing protocols relative to the implementation of Enhanced Community Quarantine," Sinas added in his statement. 

Accountability sought

A litany of militant peasant and rights organizations, including Karapatan and Anakpawis, voiced their outrage on social media that same day calling for the arrest of Sinas. 

In a statement, former lawmaker Ariel Casilao said: “So P in PNP now stands for ‘pasaway,’ and they had the gall to insult the people who are subjected by the lockdown. They even killed one to sow a chilling effect for the people to follow the rule, and then this, right in our very eyes. We demand Sinas and all those present to be held accountable for violating the rule against mass gathering and on physical distancing."

Although the original Facebook post has been taken down, the 'Extraordinary Birthday Celebration Of RD NCRPO' is listed among the 'accomplishments' of the National Capital Region Police Office on their official website under May 8, 2020. 

 

 

“PNP Chief Archie Gamboa is at a loss if he thinks he can cover up for Sinas, when he is actually liable for command responsibility. He certainly failed to make sure his subordinates follow the rule against mass gatherings and on physical distancing.  This case is also against him,” Casilao added.

Sought for comment by Philstar.com, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who heads the quarantine enforcement arm of the COVID-19 task force, has not responded as of this publishing. 

"In all actuality, my accommodation to them was done with all cautiousness because I am fully aware of the Anti Covid measures being implemented by the government. They were told to observe social distancing and other precautionary health measures," Sinas wrote in his statement. 

Other government officials, including Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, have largely gotten away with involvement in mass gatherings and breaking quarantine laws. 

'Spontaneous celebration'

"Overjoyed as a birthday celebrant, I was caught up with a traditional Mañanita spontaneously conducted by some of my officers and men in their own volition," Sinas said. 

On April 1, a spontaneous protest was held by members of urban poor community Sitio San Roque in Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City who began demanding food and financial aid after they received a false tip that supplies were on their way. 

The protest's dispersal resulted in the arrests of 21 of the community's members, who, along with the Quezon City local government, hold that the protest began spontaneously as a result of miscommunication.

The national police and the interior department, though, asserts that urban poor alliance Kadamay intentionally organized the picket to agitate and mobilize people. 

In a press statement then, Sinas said: "I understand the challenges that go with the implementation of our enhanced community quarantine endeavor. However, we have our own sacrifices to make to win this battle with the unseen (enemy)." 

NCRPO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 13, 2020 - 2:10pm

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

May 13, 2020 - 2:10pm

Ilocanos will soon be able to use a COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City.

The hospital has been at the forefront in the management of probable, suspect, and confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it has the structure for a molecular biology laboratory, the medical institution is only capable of offering GeneXpert-TB and HIV viral load tests due to limited equipment.

Region I has no existing molecular diagnostic laboratory to cater to COVID-19 testing. 

MMMH&MC has been sending samples for molecular testing to Baguio General Hospital (BGH), the nearest designated sub-national reference laboratory to Ilocos Norte and a five-hour drive away.

Gov. Matthew Manotoc says “testing is probably the most important. It’s a three-pronged approach. First, we control the borders. Second, isolate those who may be potential candidates. Finally, mass testing.”

Ilocos Norte's provincial government had allotted a budget amounting to almost P5 million for the molecular biology laboratory equipment. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

May 13, 2020 - 12:05pm

Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa orders the PNP Internal Affairs Service to investigate the recent birthday celebration of Debold Sinas, head of the National Capital Region Police Office amid physical distancing protocols.

May 13, 2020 - 11:32am

Makati City will be using the GCash platform to efficiently and safely provide the P2.7-billion financial assistance to 500,000 constituents. This will help reduce the risk of transmission of the disease, as it limits physical contact among people.

May 12, 2020 - 10:33pm

The Quezon City government has put 20 areas in five barangays under a 14-day "special concern lockdown" from 5 a.m. on Wednesday because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases there, it says in an announcement Tuesday night.

Parts of the following barangays will be locked down:

  • Bahay Toro
  • Culiat
  • Sauyo
  • Batasan Hills
  • Tatalon

"As of May 11, 2020, Brgy. Bahay Toro has 21 active cases; Brgy. Culiat, 37 active cases; Brgy. Sauyo, 19 active cases; Brgy. Batasan Hills, 29 active cases; and Brgy. Tatalon has 17 active cases," the QC government says.

The QC government says it will provide and other assistance to affected residents.

May 12, 2020 - 11:12am

The US government announces that it has developed an online platform to help Filipino fisherfolk to sell their catch to consumers amid the ongoing COVID-19 community quarantine.

Built as part of the Fish Right project of the United States Agency for International Development, Fish Tiangge is an online marketplace that can connect 6,000 fisherfolks with buyers from more than 300,000 households in three of the Philippines’ most important areas for marine biodiversity: South Negros and Visayan Sea in the Visayas region, and the Calamianes Group of Islands in Palawan.

“By connecting fishers and consumers online, the US government is helping to protect fisherfolk income and prevent a food crisis, while ensuring that conservation measures are not compromised in areas that are hard-hit by COVID-19,” says U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim. “We will continue to work with local partners to help Filipinos manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting the Philippines’ marine environment.” Photo courtesy of US Embassy in the Philippines Information Office 

