PNP exec apologizes but denies holding birthday party despite quarantine rules

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, chief of the Metro Manila police office, issued an apology Wednesday afternoon over a birthday party whose specifics he at the same time denied actually happened.

Calls for his arrest resounded Wednesday morning once news of his celebration broke, at which point Sinas was defended by PNP higher-ups and even Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Both Police Brig. Gen Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, and President Rodrigo Duterte have affirmed that under enhanced community quarantine rules, mass gatherings are prohibited.

"Some of the pictures circulating in the social media were edited and grabbed from old posts. The pictures may depict itself however it does not define the totality of what really had happened," he said.

The pictures in question—which journalists lifted from a post by the NCRPO Public Information Office's official Facebook channel—showed that some of the party celebrants were not wearing face masks and were drinking cans of beer.

Sinas was also wearing the same outfit in the photo album.

According to Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, the Internal Affairs Service of the national police has already been ordered to investigate the circumstances behind the celebration.

"Nevertheless, I apologize for what transpired during my birthday that caused anxiety to the public. It was never my intention to disobey any existing protocols relative to the implementation of Enhanced Community Quarantine," Sinas added in his statement.

Accountability sought

A litany of militant peasant and rights organizations, including Karapatan and Anakpawis, voiced their outrage on social media that same day calling for the arrest of Sinas.

In a statement, former lawmaker Ariel Casilao said: “So P in PNP now stands for ‘pasaway,’ and they had the gall to insult the people who are subjected by the lockdown. They even killed one to sow a chilling effect for the people to follow the rule, and then this, right in our very eyes. We demand Sinas and all those present to be held accountable for violating the rule against mass gathering and on physical distancing."

No, they are not The Beastie Boys. They do not have any right to party, not especially when Filipinos are thrown into hunger caused by the strict quarantine rules.



PUNISH THE PARTY COPS! pic.twitter.com/v9LG9iys7X — Pamalakaya Pilipinas (@pama_pil) May 13, 2020

PARTY ng Pulis sa ECQ

1. Paglabag sa guidelines vs mass gatherings

2. Paging insensitive sa maraming nagugutom

3. Paglabag sa liquor ban lalo na sa government offices

4. Pagpapakita na di talaga pantay ang batas ng mga nasa poder at batas ng mahihirap — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) May 13, 2020

Although the original Facebook post has been taken down, the 'Extraordinary Birthday Celebration Of RD NCRPO' is listed among the 'accomplishments' of the National Capital Region Police Office on their official website under May 8, 2020.

LOOK: Listed among the 'accomplishments' of the National Capital Region Police Office in their official website is the 'Extraordinary Birthday Celebration Of RD NCRPO' in May 8, 2020.



NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas gave relief assistance to different families in Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/rTMxkbZrNh — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 13, 2020

“PNP Chief Archie Gamboa is at a loss if he thinks he can cover up for Sinas, when he is actually liable for command responsibility. He certainly failed to make sure his subordinates follow the rule against mass gatherings and on physical distancing. This case is also against him,” Casilao added.

Sought for comment by Philstar.com, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who heads the quarantine enforcement arm of the COVID-19 task force, has not responded as of this publishing.

"In all actuality, my accommodation to them was done with all cautiousness because I am fully aware of the Anti Covid measures being implemented by the government. They were told to observe social distancing and other precautionary health measures," Sinas wrote in his statement.

Other government officials, including Deputy Administrator Mocha Uson of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel, have largely gotten away with involvement in mass gatherings and breaking quarantine laws.

'Spontaneous celebration'

"Overjoyed as a birthday celebrant, I was caught up with a traditional Mañanita spontaneously conducted by some of my officers and men in their own volition," Sinas said.

On April 1, a spontaneous protest was held by members of urban poor community Sitio San Roque in Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City who began demanding food and financial aid after they received a false tip that supplies were on their way.

The protest's dispersal resulted in the arrests of 21 of the community's members, who, along with the Quezon City local government, hold that the protest began spontaneously as a result of miscommunication.

The national police and the interior department, though, asserts that urban poor alliance Kadamay intentionally organized the picket to agitate and mobilize people.

In a press statement then, Sinas said: "I understand the challenges that go with the implementation of our enhanced community quarantine endeavor. However, we have our own sacrifices to make to win this battle with the unseen (enemy)."