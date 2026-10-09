^

Headlines

Ombudsman vows to protect IP rights after suspending Puerto Princesa exec

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 8:00am
Ombudsman vows to protect IP rights after suspending Puerto Princesa exec
Office of the Ombudsman along Agham Road in Quezon City.
Wikipedia / patrickroque01

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard the rights of indigenous cultural communities against unlawful and improper government operations, following a ruling that penalized a Puerto Princesa City environmental official for bypassing required indigenous clearances in a river dredging project.

In a statement on October 7, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla cited the agency's decision finding Carlo Benitez Gomez, Department Head II of the Puerto Princesa City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), administratively liable for Conduct Unbecoming of a Public Officer.

Gomez was meted a penalty of one-year suspension without pay.

Should the suspension no longer be enforceable due to separation from service, the penalty will be converted into a fine equivalent to six months of his salary.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the leadership of Sambayaang Tagbanua kat Barangay Simpokan Inc. (STBSI), representing part-owners of an ancestral domain belonging to the Tagbanua Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) in Brgy. Simpokan, Puerto Princesa City.

In 2022, local barangay officials passed a resolution for the rehabilitation and dredging of the Malinao River to mitigate flooding following Typhoon Odette.

Serving as technical secretariat of the City Mining Regulatory Board (CMRB), Gomez issued a clearance to proceed with the project, which allowed the rehabilitation contractor to receive 6,000 cubic meters of surplus gravel extracted from the river to offset operational costs.

STBSI strongly opposed the project, citing a lack of proper consultation, the desecration of their ancestral waters, and a direct violation of Section 59 of Republic Act No. 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act (IPRA) of 1997.

In its decision, the Ombudsman held that Gomez issued the project clearance prior to obtaining the required Certification Precondition from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and without waiting for final approval from the CMRB.

“Gomez's act of issuing clearance to proceed without the required certification precondition from the NCIP and without waiting for the CMRB's approval is a deliberate transgression of rules or procedures as provided under the IPRA,” the Ombudsman’s ruling read.

“Gomez failed to observe professionalism and justness and sincerity so as to discourage wrong perception of his role as a dispenser or peddler of undue patronage. Such conduct or behavior is considered unbecoming of a public officer,” it added.

Meanwhile, participating barangay officials — including the former Barangay Captain, seven councilors, and the Sangguniang Kabataan chairman — were cleared of administrative liability, as their involvement was limited to passing a resolution regarding the river's overflow.

Remulla issued a warning to public officials to strictly adhere to laws protecting indigenous rights, emphasizing that the anti-graft watchdog will continue to act against illegal and unjust acts affecting IP communities.

CENRO

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

OMBUDSMAN

SUSPENSION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: DOH &lsquo;closely monitoring&rsquo; plague concerns in Russia
play

Palace: DOH ‘closely monitoring’ plague concerns in Russia

By Renalyn Ramirez | 1 day ago
The plague concerns came following the death of a laboratory technician in Russia who was working at a plague research i...
Headlines
fbtw
Mark Villar joins Senate majority

Mark Villar joins Senate majority

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Sen. Mark Villar yesterday bolted the minority led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to join the majority, beefing up the composition...
Headlines
fbtw
Defense team ready to present witnesses

Defense team ready to present witnesses

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
With the prosecution panel wrapping up its presentation of witnesses, Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team has...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR: VP Sara tax returns, SALN don&rsquo;t match

BIR: VP Sara tax returns, SALN don’t match

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Spouses Vice President Sara Duterte and Manases Carpio earned only a total of P85.3 million as lawyers in a span of 18 years...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs bill restricting socmed for under-18s

Senate OKs bill restricting socmed for under-18s

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court took a short break yesterday, allowing senators to hold a legislative session in the afternoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UN: El Ni&ntilde;o will intensify, then peak in December

UN: El Niño will intensify, then peak in December

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
El Niño will intensify even more before peaking in December, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning it could...
Headlines
fbtw
VP no-show at NBI

VP no-show at NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte did not appear at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters yesterday to personally...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines &lsquo;terribly excited&rsquo; about Pax Silica

Marcos: Philippines ‘terribly excited’ about Pax Silica

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
As the debate over the Pax Silica initiative rages on, President Marcos said the Philippines is “terribly excited”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos optimistic on binding SCS code of conduct

Marcos optimistic on binding SCS code of conduct

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
While admitting that talks on a code of conduct for the South China Sea can be “frustrating,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to evaluate aging classrooms

DepEd to evaluate aging classrooms

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
Classrooms existing for 50 years will be assessed by the Department of Education.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with