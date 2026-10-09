Palace hopes Duterte stays healthy to ‘admit’ drug war killings at ICC

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said it is hoping that former President Rodrigo Duterte will remain in good health at the International Criminal Court (ICC) so he can personally attend his trial and “admit” to the drug war killings.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said at a press briefing in Singapore on Friday, October 9, that Duterte can only face the allegations against him if he remains in good condition.

“Dahil sa kanyang malusog na pangangatawan, malusog na pag-iisip, doon lamang niya maaaring isiwalat ang katotohanan,” Castro said. “At malamang ay mabanggit niya rin sa hearing kapag panahon na niyang magsalita ang pag-amin niya sa mga isinagawang planong pagpapatay para sa paglaban umano sa droga.”

(Because only if he remains physically and mentally well can he reveal the truths. And perhaps, he can mention during the hearing, once it is his turn to testify, his admission of the planned killings for his war on drugs.)

The comment came after the ICC earlier ruled that Duterte is fit to stand trial and capable of understanding the proceedings in his crimes against humanity case for murder, despite previous concerns about his health.

The ruling, according to the ICC’s decision released publicly on October 8, was based on reports from three medical experts who examined Duterte’s condition.

It found that Duterte is capable of not only understanding the proceedings and the charges against him but also instructing his counsel in preparing his defense.

The ICC said it found no evidence to support the Duterte camp’s previous claim that the former president is suffering from “significant memory impairment.”

Malacañang welcomed the ruling, saying it also hopes that Duterte will remain healthy amid the proceedings.

“‘Yun naman din po ang nais natin,” Castro said. “Unang-una, ang nais lahat ng mga Pilipino ay maging maayos ang kalusugan ng dating Pangulong Duterte, mas maging malakas siya, mas maging malalim ang kanyang pag-iisip para maharap niya ang mga akusasyon na ibinabato sa kanya.”

(That’s also what we want. First of all, all Filipinos want Duterte to be healthy, stronger, and to have better mental well-being so he can face the accusations thrown against him.)