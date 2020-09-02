Enforcers mull fines, community service sanctions for curfew, quarantine violators

MANILA, Philippines — The quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force is looking at fines and community service as possible sanctions for violators of curfew and quarantine protocols, its chief said Wednesday.
With general community quarantine now extended until end-September in Metro Manila and other areas, more business establishments will be permitted to resume operations once more. The Joint Task Force COVID Shield said it would be going "all-out" in its enforcement of curfews regardless of quarantine designations, and will also be sending more cops to business districts.
Newly-instated Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, now the PNP chief, also wants to enhance the regular conduct of barangay patrol of policemen in order to ensure that the minimum health safety standard protocols are observed.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the task force said that "arrest and the filing of charges could be the last resort if the violators became unruly and disrespectful to law enforcers, or the violators are repeat offenders."
“Almost all of the barangays and Local Government Units (LGUs) have no detention facilities so the tendency is to turn over those who would be arrested to the local police. As part of the decongestion measures of police detention facilities, it is advisable that violators are punished by community service or payment of fine as sanctions,” said PLt. Gen. Eleazar.
“Warnings should not also be given to the violators because we have been enforcing them for more than five months now, everybody should know by now about the curfew and other quarantine rules being enforced by the government,” he added.
This was not the case at the onset of the enhanced community quarantine, when quarantine violators were documented being put in tight cages and made to stay in crowded detention facilities.
In July, for instance, personnel of the Quezon City Police District along with the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety staged a "One Time, Big Time" operation tightening enforcement of mandatory face mask-wearing protocols all over the city where over 1,000 violators were brought to the Amoranto Stadium and "processed for proper disposition."
Data from the task force itself shows that some 26% of the over 360,000 quarantine violators accosted and penalized over the past 169 days of community quarantine were arrested—amounting to over 25,000 who were detained despite the pandemic.
In its latest statement, though, the joint task force acknowledged that "community service and imposing certain amounts as fine are logical punishments since detaining violators would only put them at risk of infection inside cramped detention facilities." He added that "the money that would be paid by the violators is an additional source of income" for the government's pandemic response efforts, although these would depend on the local governments concerned.
According to Eleazar, police commanders have since been instructed in a memorandum by police leadership to refrain from imposing physical punishments on the curfew violators.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health reports 3,483 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, pushing the national caseload to 224,264.
The DOH also confirms 464 additional recoveries, bringing the total of recovered patients to 158,012. The national death toll is now at 3,597 with 39 new fatalities recorded.
Total active cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines now stands at 62,655.
The Department of Health reports 3,446 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 220,819.
165 more people recovered while 38 more patients succumbed to COVID-19.
The UP College of Mass Communication calls off its UP Gawad Plaridel award program due to restrictions in the nomination and selection process brought about by the quarantine periods.
"Moreover, the organizers deemed it inappropriate to hold such an event amidst the suffering and struggles of the majority of Filipinos, especially whose future has become uncertain," UP CMC says in a statement.
The UP Gawad Plaridel is an annual lifetime achievement award for outstanding media practitioners in the categories of journalism, film, broadcast and transmedia. Previous awardees include Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Tina Monzon-Palma, Jessica Soho, Pachico Seares, Kidlat Tahimik, Pete Lacaba and Boni Ilagan.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.
The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.
“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.
President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.
"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.
