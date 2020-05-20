Duterte: ‘Honest’ Sinas stays as Metro Manila's top cop despite controversial birthday party
(Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 8:16am
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said Police Major General Debold Sinas will stay in his position as Metro Manila’s top cop despite allegations that the police official violated quarantine protocols during his birthday celebration.
Sinas drew fierce criticisms after photos posted by the National Capital Region Police Office last week showed the general blowing his cake and socializing with cops lining up for the buffet table, without wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing during the coronavirus lockdown.
But in a public address Tuesday evening, the chief executive defended Sinas, calling him a “good officer” and an “honest one.”
“Hindi niya kasalanan kung may magharana sa kanya sa birthday niya. At kung ‘yun namang sabi na nakikita hindi naka-mask, eh siyempre may mga meryenda ‘yan, may pagkain. Alangan namang kainin nila pati ‘yung mask. Di tatanggalin talaga nila,” Duterte said.
(It’s not his fault that he got serenaded during his birthday. And those who say they didn’t wear masks, well of course, it was merienda, there was food. They would remove the masks to eat.)
He said he was sure Sinas would not have allowed the gathering had he known his subordinates were planning a mañanita for him.
Duterte also said he studied the “merits and demerits” of Sinas’ case but decided he needed the general in his post.
“They are all competent. But you know seniority. It is his time to be there and I do not believe in just firing him because people sang him a birthday song,” the president said.
“You’ll say, ‘the law is the law.’ Well, that’s up to me. It’s my responsibility. But I will not order his transfer. He stays there until further orders,” he added.
Police General Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, on Monday said Sinas will retain his position.
“I hope the public would understand that since we're here in an emergency situation, if you try to replace him, we will never know. He's incredibly difficult to replace because he's behind many programs in relation to COVID,” he said in Filipino in an interview on dzMM Teleradyo.
Sinas and 18 other cops are facing criminal charges filed by the PNP for violating quarantine rules during a coronavirus lockdown. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
