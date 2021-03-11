#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
PNP chief Debold Sinas contracts COVID-19
PNP chief Debold Sinas is seen in a fatigue uniform in this May 2020 photo
Facebook/NCRPO

PNP chief Debold Sinas contracts COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 8:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's chief of police Debold Sinas has tested positive for the COVID-19, adding to the nearly 12,000 within the organization that have contracted the deadly virus since the pandemic began last year.

Details are still unclear, but News5, citing Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana confirmed the development. It is also unknown if Sinas is experiencing symptoms, but Usana, in a message to reporters said there is no cause for worry.

The top cop was at the oath-taking of newly promoted star rank officers at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday, as shown in photos posted on PNP's social media pages.

Sinas, 55, figured in a quarantine-related controversy in May 2020, when, while chief of the Metro Manila police, a gathering was held to mark his birthday. The country was under lockdown at the time anf gatherings were prohibited.

Administrative and criminal charges were filed against him but President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly backed him and later promoted him to helm the PNP.

Nearly a year since cops were tasked to carry out pandemic curbs along with the military, PNP's records show that 11,896 of their personnel have caught COVID-19 as of March 10. There had been 32 deaths so far, with 671 active cases. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna, and News5/Patricia Mangune

DEBOLD SINAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House strips Defensor of committee posts
House strips Defensor of committee posts
20 hours ago
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, an administration lawmaker identified with the previous House speaker, was stripped...
Headlines
fbfb
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is seeking an additional P9.8 billion for the hotel accommodation and other needs...
Headlines
fbfb
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday night, the EU delegation said it welcomed the government’s move to investigate the killings...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“The policy must be simple to lessen the inconvenience brought to these workers who will still commute during a time...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 23 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte&rsquo;s partymates want him to run for VP in 2022
Duterte’s partymates want him to run for VP in 2022
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Some of President Rodrigo Duterte’s partymates just can’t get enough of his leadership and are egging him on to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines in talks for 8 million doses of Covaxin &mdash; India envoy
Philippines in talks for 8 million doses of Covaxin — India envoy
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said Bharat Biotech, the company that developed Covaxin, may start supplying...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP asserts slain Calbayog mayor not target of operation
PNP asserts slain Calbayog mayor not target of operation
2 hours ago
"A number of civilians came right away to the crime scene when they learned that there was a shooting incident," he said...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds case dismissal vs Arroyo over NBN-ZTE deal
SC upholds case dismissal vs Arroyo over NBN-ZTE deal
3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of case against former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
3 hours ago
"If you remove General Parlade, then remove the armed forces from the task force as well. This would mean that the armed forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with