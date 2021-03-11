PNP chief Debold Sinas contracts COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The country's chief of police Debold Sinas has tested positive for the COVID-19, adding to the nearly 12,000 within the organization that have contracted the deadly virus since the pandemic began last year.

Details are still unclear, but News5, citing Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana confirmed the development. It is also unknown if Sinas is experiencing symptoms, but Usana, in a message to reporters said there is no cause for worry.

The top cop was at the oath-taking of newly promoted star rank officers at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday, as shown in photos posted on PNP's social media pages.

Sinas, 55, figured in a quarantine-related controversy in May 2020, when, while chief of the Metro Manila police, a gathering was held to mark his birthday. The country was under lockdown at the time anf gatherings were prohibited.

Administrative and criminal charges were filed against him but President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly backed him and later promoted him to helm the PNP.

Nearly a year since cops were tasked to carry out pandemic curbs along with the military, PNP's records show that 11,896 of their personnel have caught COVID-19 as of March 10. There had been 32 deaths so far, with 671 active cases. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna, and News5/Patricia Mangune