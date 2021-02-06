#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LTO: Motor vehicle test still on dry run
Teofilo Guadiz III, LTO director for Region 1, told Pangasinan media that he has been receiving complaints of long queues of vehicles at an accredited PMVIC here and that health protocols amid the COVID pandemic, like social distancing, are no longer observed.
Philstar.com/ Irish Lising

LTO: Motor vehicle test still on dry run

Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - February 6, 2021 - 12:00am

DAGUPAN CITY , Philippines — The Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center is still on dry run, a regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), said while admitting that there are not enough accredited PMVICs to cater to the big number of vehicles that go through the new inspection system.

Teofilo Guadiz III, LTO director for Region 1, told Pangasinan media that he has been receiving complaints of long queues of vehicles at an accredited PMVIC here and that health protocols amid the COVID pandemic, like social distancing, are no longer observed.

“It’s also a very big problem. We do not have enough number of PMVICs,” he said.

In Pangasinan, he admitted that there are only nine approved PMVICs, which means only one for every congressional district and three others that would cater to trucks and buses later.

“We see the lack of PMVICs, so the lines are long,” Guadiz said, adding that they’re trying to address the problem by ordering the PMVIC in Dagupan to operate seven days a week for 12 hours daily.

Given the situation, he hopes that the other PMVICs in Pangasinan would soon operate.

The other alternative, according to him, is to go back to the old system using private emission testing centers, although this still needs approval of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Guadiz stressed that the PMVIC is an implementation of the Land Transportation Code and Clean Air Act, which allow only roadworthy vehicles to minimize air pollution and road accidents.

He said the number of road accidents is increasing every year. There were only 63,070 accidents recorded in 2007, while in 2019, at least 116,906 were recorded.

“If we will not do this, road accidents and deaths will continue to rise,” he pointed out, noting that the 12,487 deaths in 2018 alone outnumber the deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.?“What’s at stake here is the life of the people.”

LTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines exceeds 11,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
A total of 11,058 people who contracted the coronavirus disease have died in the country, data from the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education &mdash; teachers' group
Money for Black Hawk choppers better spent on health, education — teachers' group
8 hours ago
"It is verging on immoral to be stocking up on [a] war arsenal while our people reel in health and economic crisis," said...
Headlines
fbfb
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
As senators scold Parlade for threatening reporter, new AFP chief promises to do better
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday night berated Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. for accusing a journalist of being a propagandist for...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO won&rsquo;t suspend new vehicle inspection system
LTO won’t suspend new vehicle inspection system
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
After sparking public uproar and the prospect of a Senate investigation, motor vehicle inspection criticized as added burden...
Headlines
fbfb
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
Court junks case vs two of 'Human Rights Day 7,' reminds cops to observe people's rights
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A Mandaluyong court has junked the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against journalist Lady Ann Salem...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
Boring machine part for metro subway arrives
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The most essential component of the tunnel-boring machine, which will be used for the country’s first underground railway...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
IATF expands list of foreigners allowed to enter Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Holders of special resident retiree’s visa are among the individuals who will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
DOJ: Not so flattering findings in drug war review
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A review panel led by the Department of Justice has submitted its report on drug war operations that resulted in over 6,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
Foundation forges bridges for a better Filipino future
1 hour ago
The year 2020 has been a challenging one for every Filipino.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with