DFA: 51 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Monday reported 51 more Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus, as the count of infections across the world hit over 50 million.

Officials in a daily bulletin said the new cases had come from the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and Africa to bring the tally at 11,474.

Fatalities have stayed at 828 with no new deaths reported for November 9.

Some 44 recoveries, meanwhile, were also reported which brings the count of patients who got better to now at 7,411.

Some 3,235, DFA said, are still in hospitals receiving treatment.

The Middle East remains the region with the highest number of Filipino COVID-19 patients at 7,518, with its fatalities at 543.

Asia follows with 1,850 cases and its death toll still at nine for weeks now. Europe accounts for 1,277 infections and 97 deaths, while the Americas have 829 cases and 179 deaths.

Globally, there are now 50.4 million individuals infected with the deadly virus, nearly a year since Wuhan in China first reported patients with a SARS-like illness in December 2019 that was eventually identified as from a novel coronavirus.

Figures from the John Hopkins University and Medicine also showed that the COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1.25 million as well as 33 million recoveries.

The United States is approaching 10 million virus cases to date, with fatalities at over 237,000.

India, Brazil, France and Russia join America in the list of countries with the highest infection numbers.

The Philippines, meanwhile, is at the 25th spot, after placing consistently in the Top 20 nations with the most COVID-19 cases in October. — Christian Deiparine