#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: 51 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19
In this August 29, 2020, photo, 129 Filipinos are assisted by Philippine Embassy in Bangkok officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport as they checked in for their flight home.
Release/DFA
DFA: 51 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 8:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Monday reported 51 more Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus, as the count of infections across the world hit over 50 million.

Officials in a daily bulletin said the new cases had come from the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and Africa to bring the tally at 11,474. 

Fatalities have stayed at 828 with no new deaths reported for November 9. 

Some 44 recoveries, meanwhile, were also reported which brings the count of patients who got better to now at 7,411. 

Some 3,235, DFA said, are still in hospitals receiving treatment. 

The Middle East remains the region with the highest number of Filipino COVID-19 patients at 7,518, with its fatalities at 543. 

Asia follows with 1,850 cases and its death toll still at nine for weeks now. Europe accounts for 1,277 infections and 97 deaths, while the Americas have 829 cases and 179 deaths. 

Globally, there are now 50.4 million individuals infected with the deadly virus, nearly a year since Wuhan in China first reported patients with a SARS-like illness in December 2019 that was eventually identified as from a novel coronavirus.

Figures from the John Hopkins University and Medicine also showed that the COVID-19 has taken the lives of 1.25 million as well as 33 million recoveries. 

The United States is approaching 10 million virus cases to date, with fatalities at over 237,000. 

India, Brazil, France and Russia join America in the list of countries with the highest infection numbers. 

The Philippines, meanwhile, is at the 25th spot, after placing consistently in the Top 20 nations with the most COVID-19 cases in October. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fortune favors Debold: 'Mañanita' general is next PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
At a press briefing earlier Monday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan acknowledged rumors that Sinas may be tapped to head the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Two years later, Imelda Marcos remains free while appealing her graft conviction.
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas appointment raises concerns on impunity, suppression of dissent
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Expect a bigger mañanita-style impunity with the appointment...This is also part of the Duterte regime's plan to intensify...
Headlines
fbfb
Claiming bias, Marcos wants Leonen out of poll proceedings vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
Citing an alleged bias for Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcos distances self from moves by Calida, Gadon to oust Leonen
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. distanced himself from the moves to boot from the Supreme Court Associate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DFA: 51 more Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19
1 hour ago
The foreign affairs department on Monday reported 51 more Filipinos abroad with the coronavirus, as the count of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
'Ulysses' now a tropical storm, seen to hit Bicol-Quezon area
3 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ulysses has intensified into a tropical storm and could make landfall over the area of Bicol Region-Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to introduce new fitness program amid COVID-19
3 hours ago
“This program solely aims to reduce the adverse quarantine effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte approves COVID-19 vaccine roadmap
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte greenlighted the Philippine National Vaccine Roadmap during...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace hopes Biden admin will help Filipino illegal immigrants
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
While it does not see major changes in the ties between Manila and Washington, Malacañang is hopeful that the administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with