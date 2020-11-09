Philippines adds 2,058 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 398,449

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 398,449 Monday after the Department of Health recorded 2,058 new cases.

Rizal registered the highest increase in new COVID-19 cases with 103. It was followed by Davao City and Maguindanao with 81 cases each, Quezon City with 77 and Cavite with 76.

Monday’s tally did not include data from nine testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

At least 361,784 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the DOH logged 182 more recoveries. The day before, the agency confirmed the recovery of 11,430 people as part of its “Oplan Recovery” program.

Total recoveries accounted for around 91% of the country’s confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll hit 7,647 with 108 more succumbing to the respiratory disease.

Of the total cases, 29,018 or 7% are active. Of these, 83% have mild symptoms, 9% are asymptomatic, 3% are severe cases, while 5% are in critical condition.

Holidays may bring rise in cases

As the holiday season approaches, the DOH advised the public to avoid caroling as singing out loud can increase the risk of coronavirus transmission. The government is yet to decide whether to prohibit or allow the Christmas tradition.

The department also released guidelines on holiday celebrations, which encouraged limited and shortened face-to-face activities. It, meanwhile, discouraged traveling to areas with higher quarantine classifications and buffet-style food service during gatherings.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the country has scored “significant gains” in the battle against COVID-19, which include ramped up testing capacity and improved health system.

Despite these accomplishments, the country is still reporting thousands of new cases every day although daily infections have been decreasing. The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

The pandemic has killed over 1.2 million individuals worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 50 million cases have been logged.