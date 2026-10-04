^

Headlines

Filipino shoppers ranked as Southeast Asia's 'savviest' online

Philstar.com
October 4, 2026 | 2:02pm
Filipino shoppers ranked as Southeast Asia's 'savviest' online
The Philippines posted the highest savvy-shopper share among six Southeast Asian markets, according to a Lazada-Cube report.
Nic Law via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino online shoppers emerged as Southeast Asia's "savviest" consumers in a 2026 regional e-commerce report, with more than one in three falling into its top shopper segment.

The 2026 eCommerce Savvy Shopper Report for the Philippines found that 36% of Filipino shoppers qualified as "savvy," the highest share among six Southeast Asian markets covered.

Another 22% were classified as "near-savvy," bringing the combined share to 58%, also the largest pool in the region.

The Philippines was followed by Indonesia, where 28% of shoppers were classified as savvy, Vietnam at 25%, Thailand at 22%, Malaysia at 20% and Singapore at 9%.

Filipino savvy shoppers also stood out for how much more they spent.

Their monthly spending was 47% higher than that of general shoppers, the biggest difference among the six markets.

Vietnam followed with a 44% spending uplift, Malaysia with 36%, Thailand with 27%, Indonesia with 19% and Singapore with 13%.

The report estimated the weighted spending gap associated with savvy shoppers in the Philippines at $3.3 billion in 2026. It said the estimate was based on annual e-commerce marketplace spending in Southeast Asia in 2026.

What makes a shopper 'savvy'?

The report, jointly conducted by e-commerce company Lazada and market data firm Cube, assessed shopper savviness across four dimensions: verification, value optimization, digital fluency, and confidence and protection.

These measured whether consumers choose the right products, get the best value, use available digital tools effectively and feel protected when something goes wrong with a purchase.

Across Southeast Asia, the report found that shoppers were more willing to put in additional effort to secure better value than give up trust-related protections.

Forty-three percent said they were willing to wait longer for delivery, 41% would spend more effort finding a deal and 36% would compare offers.

By comparison, only 14% were willing to give up authenticity signals, while 13% would sacrifice purchase protection.

The Philippines also stood out as the only Southeast Asian market in the report where Gen X and Gen Z shoppers were equally willing to pay more for stronger purchase protection.

The report described this as an indication that trust cuts across generations rather than being limited to younger online consumers.

The Philippines report, however, did not disclose key survey methodology, including its sample size, sampling and recruitment method, fieldwork period or the scoring thresholds used to classify shoppers as "savvy" or "near-savvy."

CONSUMER

ECOMMERCE

LAZADA

RETAIL

SHOPPING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kapunan: Senate should remain &lsquo;safe space&rsquo; after Tulfo&rsquo;s &lsquo;pa-cute&rsquo; remark

Kapunan: Senate should remain ‘safe space’ after Tulfo’s ‘pa-cute’ remark

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
House prosecutors responded after Raffy Tulfo criticized a lawyer’s conduct during the Sara Duterte trial.
Headlines
fbtw
Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Two senators yesterday denied impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol’s statement that they have set a Dec. 16 verdict...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wants copy of ex-cop&rsquo;s affidavit

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over &lsquo;desperate, tired narratives&rsquo;

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo: Turn over &lsquo;China money&rsquo; evidence to authorities

Gibo: Turn over ‘China money’ evidence to authorities

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro yesterday urged former senator Antonio Trillanes IV to turn over to authorities his evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government &ndash; SWS

Most Pinoys feel free to criticize government – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Almost six in 10 Filipinos feel free to openly speak even against the government, a survey conducted by Social Weather S...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC allows prior testimony of witness in Rodrigo Duterte case

ICC allows prior testimony of witness in Rodrigo Duterte case

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court has allowed prosecutors to introduce the prior recorded testimony of a witness in the crimes...
Headlines
fbtw
Dec. 16 verdict date for Sara Duterte not set by impeachment court &mdash; Pangilinan

Dec. 16 verdict date for Sara Duterte not set by impeachment court — Pangilinan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said the Senate impeachment court has yet to set a date for the verdict in Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Viral anti-vax posts weaponize Philippine inoculation fears

Viral anti-vax posts weaponize Philippine inoculation fears

By Ara Eugenio | 1 day ago
When Jenette Torres Odena's three-year-old son fell ill days after receiving a jab as part of a Philippine vaccination...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes&rsquo;

‘Funds from China, drug lord went to Dutertes’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
About P319 million in funds from Chinese government and corporate sources entered businesses and a foundation linked to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with