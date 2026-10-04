Filipino shoppers ranked as Southeast Asia's 'savviest' online

The Philippines posted the highest savvy-shopper share among six Southeast Asian markets, according to a Lazada-Cube report.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino online shoppers emerged as Southeast Asia's "savviest" consumers in a 2026 regional e-commerce report, with more than one in three falling into its top shopper segment.

The 2026 eCommerce Savvy Shopper Report for the Philippines found that 36% of Filipino shoppers qualified as "savvy," the highest share among six Southeast Asian markets covered.

Another 22% were classified as "near-savvy," bringing the combined share to 58%, also the largest pool in the region.

The Philippines was followed by Indonesia, where 28% of shoppers were classified as savvy, Vietnam at 25%, Thailand at 22%, Malaysia at 20% and Singapore at 9%.

Filipino savvy shoppers also stood out for how much more they spent.

Their monthly spending was 47% higher than that of general shoppers, the biggest difference among the six markets.

Vietnam followed with a 44% spending uplift, Malaysia with 36%, Thailand with 27%, Indonesia with 19% and Singapore with 13%.

The report estimated the weighted spending gap associated with savvy shoppers in the Philippines at $3.3 billion in 2026. It said the estimate was based on annual e-commerce marketplace spending in Southeast Asia in 2026.

What makes a shopper 'savvy'?

The report, jointly conducted by e-commerce company Lazada and market data firm Cube, assessed shopper savviness across four dimensions: verification, value optimization, digital fluency, and confidence and protection.

These measured whether consumers choose the right products, get the best value, use available digital tools effectively and feel protected when something goes wrong with a purchase.

Across Southeast Asia, the report found that shoppers were more willing to put in additional effort to secure better value than give up trust-related protections.

Forty-three percent said they were willing to wait longer for delivery, 41% would spend more effort finding a deal and 36% would compare offers.

By comparison, only 14% were willing to give up authenticity signals, while 13% would sacrifice purchase protection.

The Philippines also stood out as the only Southeast Asian market in the report where Gen X and Gen Z shoppers were equally willing to pay more for stronger purchase protection.

The report described this as an indication that trust cuts across generations rather than being limited to younger online consumers.

The Philippines report, however, did not disclose key survey methodology, including its sample size, sampling and recruitment method, fieldwork period or the scoring thresholds used to classify shoppers as "savvy" or "near-savvy."