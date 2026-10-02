SB19 helps Bam Aquino file bill for Filipino creative assistance

MANILA, Philippines — A bill has been filed in the Senate to establish a new national creative agency and promote the global mobility of Filipino creatives by Sen. Bam Aquino, with some assistance from P-pop Kings SB19.

It was only earlier this week that SB19 were recognized on the Senate floor for their historic performance at Lollapalooza earlier this year and their contribution to the development of the Philippine creative industries.

The recognition was a result of Aquino filing and sponsoring Senate Resolution 545, who welcomed the boy band to the Upper House, and the interaction has now led to another potential step forward.

Aquino filed last September 30, Wednesday, Senate Bill 2517 which is titled "An Act Promoting the Global Mobility of Creative Workers, Goods, and Services, Establishing the Philippine Agency for th? Creative Economy (PACE), and Appropriating Funds Therefor" or the PACE Act.

"Kayang makipagsabayan ng Filipino creatives sa global stage," Aquino said on Facebook. "Ang kailangan lamang ay tamang suporta at oportunidad upang maipamalas ang kanilang galing."

The senator cited conversations with SB19 members Pablo and Josh that helped him understand further difficulties that artists face when performing or bringing their music abroad, from the processing of visas and travel documentation to the lack of support for any international activity.

Such issues were referenced in SB19's song "Visa," which Aquino mentioned in an explanatory note accompanying SB 2517.

The lawmaker shared he collaborated with SB19 and its label 1Z Entertainment to create the PACE Act in order to give better support for Filipino creatives, open more doors to global opportunities and widen the market access of local goods and services.

"Hindi lang ito para sa performers, kundi para sa buong creative sector — creators, musicians, dancers, filmmakers, designers, producers, writers, weavers, at iba pang creatives," Aquino added.

SB19 called for the passage of the bill on its own Facebook post, recalling how "Visa" reflected the reality that "sharing Filipino music with the world takes more than just getting to the stage."

"We know there are many Filipino creatives who experience their own version of this journey," said the P-pop group. "The proposed PACE Act is a step toward giving them more support and more opportunities to take their work beyond the Philippines."

Echoing Aquino's words, the act would benefit all sorts of Filipino creatives "who dream of sharing their craft with the world."

"Suportahan natin ang talento at talino ng mga Pilipino, at nang mabigyan tayo ng mas maraming pagkakataong maibahagi ito sa mundo!" SB19 ended.

As of press time SB2517 has been read on first reading and referred to Committees on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship (primary committee), Foreign Relations, and Finance (both secondary committees).

Aquino chairs the primary comittee while the other two are chaired by his colleages Miguel Zubiri and JV Ejercito, respectively.

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