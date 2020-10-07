#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hontiveros backs P1.36-B increase in DSWD budget to meet 'looming hunger crisis'
In this 2018 photo, children receive free meals sponsored by a Korean religious group during a daily feeding program inside the Baseco Compound in Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Hontiveros backs P1.36-B increase in DSWD budget to meet 'looming hunger crisis'
(Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines —  A senator on Wednesday urged an increase of over P1 billion for the social welfare department's 2021 budget to address what she called the looming hunger crisis in the country. 

"If we want to prevent an epidemic of malnutrition and stunted growth among young children, we have to empower the DSWD and provide the necessary budgetary increases for our nationwide feeding programs," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

The P1.36-billion budget hike for the Department of Social Welfare Development will be allocated to the government's supplemental feeding program in 2021. Hontiveros said funding the program "will help feed at least 1.94 million children, aged three to five years old, who are mostly undernourished and impoverished." 

Last week, Senators Ralph Recto, Franklin Drilon and Kiko Pangilinan sounded the alarm over the increasing number of families who experienced hunger amid the COVID-19 crisis. Their warnings followed a recent Social Weather Stations survey which found that 7.6 million households went hungry at least once in the last three months. 

"Just this August, [the United Nations Children Fund] reported that a third of Filipino children in the country experience stunted growth. The country is in fact among the top 10 countries worldwide with the highest number of stunted children," Hontiveros said Wednesday. 

"And with the difficult economic situation now, the number of Filipino children who are hungry, malnourished and suffering from stunted physical growth will rise dramatically if government fails to act soon," she further warned.

The senator urged her colleagues "to help correct this situation and see to it that the government's feeding programs get the funding they need," noting that the proposed 2021 social welfare department budget pending before lawmakers does not include the additional P1.36 billion sought by the agency. 

"The DSWD has allocated the same budget for the supplemental feeding program in 2021 compared to the current year: P 3.7 billion. We did not raise any funds to help hungry children. This is unacceptable, and we should do something about it, "she said.

"In the coming months, COVID-19 is not the only major threat to the health of Filipino youth today. We also need to take immediate action against widespread hunger that directly affects millions of homes nationwide." — Bella Perez-Rubio

2021 BUDGET DSWD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Velasco: It’s your right time now
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
It’s now the “right time” for him to take over as House speaker, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
I’ve never killed anyone – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Has President Duterte killed or ordered the execution of anybody, including criminals?
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time's up!': Velasco hits Cayetano's 'railroading' of 2021 budget
16 hours ago
"He knows very well that he no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of House members. This caper is the last nail to his...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Cayetano assures budget won’t be delayed even if House will miss original deadline
By Xave Gregorio | 27 minutes ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano assured that the proposed 2021 national budget would not be delayed even if the House will be...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration reminds public: Travel restrictions remain
33 minutes ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday reminded the public that travel restrictions remain in place in this time of pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Criticized at home, health chief Duque to lead WHO Western Pacific session
By Christian Deiparine | 58 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will head the WHO Western Pacific region's 71st session this year centering on response...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP reports 121 recoveries as 32 more cops get COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The latest and 18th death in the PNP's ranks was a 54-year-old Police Commissioned Officer of the agency's Regional Maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-vaxxer misinformation goes viral in Philippines
By Jake Soriano | 1 hour ago
Online misinformation is leaching out from cheap mobile phones and free Facebook plans used by millions in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with