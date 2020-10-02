#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Velasco camp to declare speakership vacant if Cayetano does not resign on October 14 â€“ lawmaker
Ayon kay Mindoro Rep. Doy Leachon, ito ang napagkasunduan na petsa ng pagpapalit ng liderato ng Kamara sa ginanap na pagpupulong nila kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Martes ng gabi.
STAR/File
Velasco camp to declare speakership vacant if Cayetano does not resign on October 14 – lawmaker
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 11:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) will be declaring the speakership vacant if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) does not step down from his post come October 14, a lawmaker allied with the Marinduque congressman said Friday.

October 14 is the supposed end date of the first half of the term-sharing agreement between Velasco and Cayetano brokered by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 which should see the incumbent speaker step down after 15 months in office, followed by the Marinduque lawmaker who would sit for 21 months at the helm of the House.

“They will pursue the 15-21 agreement and then declare the position vacant and then we’ll see how each and every congressman will decide,” Deputy Speaker Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA) told ANC’s Headstart.

Garin insisted that the term-sharing deal should still push through, despite Cayetano urging on Thursday for everyone to move on from the issue as Duterte kept his hands off House affairs after 184 congressmen voted to reject the Taguig-Pateros lawmaker’s resignation from the top post in the chamber.

“The president said already, ‘Pass the budget, follow the 15-21.’ If you do not follow that — unless he retracts his opinion — then you are defying the president and you are gambling the sake of the Congress as an institution,” she said.

Malacañang, however, reiterated that Duterte is letting the House pick its leader, maintaining that the chief executive will no longer dip his hands into the speakership row.

“He can only remind the two leaders of what was agreed upon. But in the end, he recognizes it is not the president’s call who to elect as speaker,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told CNN Philippines’ The Source on Friday.

Roque added that Duterte will not be able to do anything if Velasco does not have the numbers to snag the speakership.

Cayetano said Wednesday in a privilege speech that he committed to resign on October 14 to give way to Velasco, but predicted that the Marinduque lawmaker would not get enough votes to lead the House or even in the event that he does, he will get ousted from the speakership in a week because there are supposedly more popular lawmakers than him.

Responding to Cayetano’s speech, Velasco pleaded to colleagues in a Facebook post to “uphold the dignity of the House” and uphold the term-sharing deal between him and the speaker. He also accused Cayetano of holding the passage of the budget hostage through his “political maneuverings and theatrics.”

ALAN PETER CAYETANO LORD ALLAN VELASCO SHARON GARIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: The GCTA controversy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
A year after the measure meant to shorten prison time for inmates who show good behavior, the Good and Conduct and Time Allowance...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Cayetano: Pass 2021 budget
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
It’s time to focus on the passage of the P4.5- trillion budget for next year, with the leadership issue in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Sell properties in Metro Manila, not those in Japan – Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Instead of selling Philippine properties in Japan, five houses owned by the Social Security System in exclusive Urdaneta Village...
Headlines
fbfb
Budget being held hostage – Velasco
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Incoming speaker Lord Allan Velasco has accused incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano of holding the 2021 national budget...
Headlines
fbfb
US use of Philippines code over Yellow Sea questioned
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said US counterparts should explain the alleged use of a Philippine-assigned...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DILG: 10,136 contact tracers hired, start training
33 minutes ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday it has filled 10,136 out of the 50,000 posts for contract...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers' group calls for Beep card refund after cashless policy takes effect
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A labor group on Friday urged the transportation department to refund to commuters the cost of buying new Beep cards, as the...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra confirms Perete's resignation, asks for respect for privacy
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“As these reasons were very personal, the least we could do for him is to respect his privacy and wish him well,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines enters list of top 20 countries with most COVID-19 infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Philippines overtook Pakistan’s caseload of 312,806, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource...
Headlines
fbfb
Boracay reopens: 7 visitors from Metro Manila
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
As Boracay island welcomed domestic tourists from Metro Manila yesterday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat cited...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with