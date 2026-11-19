TNT's Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic for PBA semis showdown vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — Last time TNT and Barangay Ginebra faced each other in a best-of-seven series, it went all the way to Game 7.

In the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, the Gin Kings, led by Justin Brownlee, grinded out a 4-3 series victory over the Tropang 5G, who fielded import Chris McCullough, with resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson out due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

This time around, things are different.

Facing off against Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal round this time, Hollis-Jefferson is back for the Tropang 5G, and they will be taking on the Jordan Murphy-led Gin Kings.

Hollis-Jefferson said he is excited to play in the interesting series.

“Yeah, man, I think it's gonna be an interesting series. They beat us in the last finals with Justin, so not having him and then TNT having me back, I think it's gonna be an interesting one to see how that pans out,” the do-it-all reinforcement told Philstar.com at the sidelines of an event in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

“I'm looking forward to it. I've been watching them, studying them, getting very, very familiar with how they're playing with their new import. So, I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited,” he added.

After sustaining the Achilles injury last year in the East Asia Super League, Hollis-Jefferson returned to action for TNT on October 13th against the Macau Giant Pandas.

And while the Tropang 5G lost their final elimination round game against the Converge FiberXers, TNT swept the Magnolia Hotshots in the race-to-three quarterfinal series against the Magnolia Hotshots, with Hollis-Jefferson leading the team in scoring every game.

Now, they will be facing off against Ginebra, which fended off San Miguel in five games.

The semifinal series, though, will not start until December 4, with the PBA going on a lengthy break due to the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier.

“Let's just say, by the time we play game one, I would have made 30,000 shots. So, yeah, I'm getting ready,” he said.

Asked if he’s already 100%, the former NBA player answered in the affirmative.