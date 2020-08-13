#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOJ probe into Echanis' case to proceed after PNP finally acknowledges victim identity
Erlinda Echanis, wife of slain National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Randall “Randy” Echanis, cries at Pink Petals Funeral Homes in Quezon City as she claims the body of her husband.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOJ probe into Echanis' case to proceed after PNP finally acknowledges victim identity
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — After the delay due to a supposed “confusion” on the victim’s identity, the Department of Justice task force investigating cause-oriented killings will start looking into the murder of peasant activist Randall Echanis, Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Thursday.

The task force under Administrative Order 35 covers summary killings on account of advocacies. Due to this, the panel must first determine that the victim is peasant activist Echanis, before it can proceed with the work. A supposed confusion on the identity of the stabbing victim emerged, when police insisted that the person is a certain “Manuel Santiago” based on an ID they recovered, while the widow, Erlinda, had been asserting it was her husband who was killed from day one.

READ: QCPD acknowledges body that widow identified days ago is Randy Echanis'

“I understand that the [Philippine National Police] has released the body to the Echanis family upon verifying that the deceased was indeed Randall Echanis. In that case the [National Bureau of Investigation] need not do another verification, and the DOJ/AO 35 special investigation team may proceed to do its work,” Guevarra told reporters.

Ahead of the DOJ-led probe, rights group Karapatan expressed cynicism on the task force’s work, citing its failure to make substantial progress in resolving past killings of activists.

But Guevarra said they will forge on with their work. “The DOJ will just go ahead and do what it is duty-bound to do,” he said Tuesday.

Anakpawis party-list for its part acknowledged the DOJ-led probe with tempered hopes, echoing Karapatan’s statement that they prefer an independent probe  from the Commission on Human Rights and other non-government groups.

“The DOJ’s investigation, being their mandate, however, should ensure fair and impartial proceedings, otherwise, it would be tokenistic efforts giving false hopes to the family and colleagues of the murdered activist and peace consultant,” Anakpawis said.

Complaints vs QC cops eyed

Meanwhile, Echanis’ family and colleagues are eyeing to take legal actions against the police forces who forcibly took his body away from his grieving widow, lawyer Jobert Pahilga said.

In an interview with ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” Pahilga of Sentra, counsel of the Echanis family, vowed that there will be a day of reckoning for the Quezon City police.

READ: Rights lawyers assert: Police no authority to hold Echanis body

“They tormented the family, to us that caused considerable moral and mental anguish to the family and friends of Ka Randy,” Pahilga said.

“His family and us and his colleagues are considering filing later if everything has already been settled, we will be taking legal actions,” he added.

On Wednesday night, the police finally acknowledged that the body is of Echanis, chairperson of Anakpawis party-list and consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Peasant Women’s Group AMIHAN said that the body of Echanis was transferred to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Wednesday night for the autopsy.

The murder of Echanis and his neighbor, Louie Tagapia, happened in the wee hours of Monday, in his rented home in Novaliches, Quezon City. The city, like the rest of Metro Manila, is under modified enhanced community quarantine, where quarantine checkpoints and police personnel visibility are standard.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA RANDALL ECHANIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
9 PhilHealth execs to open bank accounts to AMLC
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Nine executives of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. yesterday acceded to a challenge by Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE orders all workers to wear face shields
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Wearing of face shields on top of face masks will be mandatory in workplaces starting on Saturday to pre- vent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No irregularities in Davao hospital IRM
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Malacañang finds nothing wrong with a recent finding during a House inquiry that the Southern Philippines Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
ARTA orders LGUs to release telco permits
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Anti-Red Tape Authority has ordered select local government units to release permits for building cell sites, applications...
Headlines
fbfb
Public warned of buying, selling lake shoreland areas
11 hours ago
The Laguna Lake Development Authority has warned the public against buying and selling of Laguna Lake shoreland areas, especially...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Private school teachers lobby for better aid, wage subsidy in Bayanihan 2
13 minutes ago
"We reiterate that a one-time cash assistance of [P5,000-P8,000] will not rectify the past [six] months of state neglect,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Tropical depression Gener now inside PAR
1 hour ago
“Gener” was the seventh tropical cyclone that entered the country’s jurisdiction this year.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Senators: Postpone August 24 opening
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Senators yesterday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone the opening of classes on Aug. 24, as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOH sets SRP for face shields from P26 to P50
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
With face shields being required in public transportation and workplaces starting Aug. 15, the Department of Health (DOH)...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Concepcion: Rapid test not cause of COVID-19 surge
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Presidential Adviser on Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, who is spearheading the mass testing initiative...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with