#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
QCPD acknowledges body that widow identified days ago is Randy Echanis'
Screenshot shows a press briefing held at the Quezon City Police District headquarters in Camp Caringal.
Screengrab / PIO QCPD on Facebook
QCPD acknowledges body that widow identified days ago is Randy Echanis'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The body retrieved from a rented Novaliches house on Monday and later taken by police officers from grieving family members over doubts over his identity is Randy Echanis', the Quezon City Police District acknowledged on Wednesday.

At a press briefing on Wednesday evening, Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said that a fingerprint test was conducted to confirm the identity of the body that family and supporters had already already identified as Echanis, chairperson of Anakpawis party-list and a peace consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines. 

READ: Police have no authority to hold Echanis' body, demand DNA test — lawyer

Despite the pleas of Echanis' widow, police insisted that the cadaver belonged to one Manuel Santiago, with their sole basis being an identification card found at the scene of the crime.

Shortly after Echanis' body was transferred to a funeral parlor that the family chose, police showed up and took it back, saying a DNA test needed to be conducted to prove his identity. They also said the body lacked a release order, a requirement that the Echanis family's lawyer does not exist.

His body was due for an autopsy when cops arrived, Anakpawis party-list also said. 

QCPD also arrested a paralegal of Anakpawis party-list who was among those watching over the body, filing a case of obstruction of justice.  

The body will finally be turned over to the deceased's bereaved family after a long saga that saw police harass grieving relatives who were trying to hold a mass for the late peasant advocate, citing violations of quarantine protocols.

Echanis was referred to by police as "Manuel Santiago" the entire time.

It took Quezon City police three days to confirm the identity of the victim. 

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 oil tanker crew die of suffocation
By Emmanuel Tupas | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Three crewmembers of an oil tanker reportedly died of suffocation following a gas leak in Calaca, Batangas on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Healthworkers surprise Abra's youngest COVID-19 patient with birthday treat
By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Abra's youngest COVID-19 patient blew her birthday candle Tuesday at the Abra Isolation Unit.
Nation
fbfb
4 dead, cop hurt in Zamboanga shootout
By Roel PareÃ±o | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons were killed while a police officer was wounded in a shootout in this city yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Ultra Lotto pot to hit P306.5 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is expected to reach P306.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbfb
LRT to lay off 100 workers
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Light Rail Manila Corp., the private operator and maintenance provider of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), said yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
1,000 OFWs, LSIs crowd NAIA-2
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
Around 1,000 persons ended up crowding the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 yesterda...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Cops, kin ‘snatch’ NDFP consultant’s body
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police “snatched” a body believed to be that of slain National Demoratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
PDEA, AMLC join forces vs laundered drug money
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Anti-Money Laundering Council yesterday intensified their efforts against...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
Jeepney driver gunned down
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A man who had just visited an inmate at a police station in Quezon City was shot dead by a lone assailant yesterday afte...
Nation
fbfb
Marikina cases take 14 days to double
By Neil Jayson Servallos | August 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It now takes at least 14 days for cases of coronavirus disease 2019 to double in number in Marikina City, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said yesterday.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with