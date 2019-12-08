SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo from July 2017, Duterte gives his State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City. The House of the 18th Congress will elect its leaders in July.
File photo
ABS-CBN franchise renewal up to Congress, Palace insists
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2019 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace said on Sunday that broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corporation's franchise renewal is up to Congress despite President Rodrigo Duterte already saying he will see to it that the network will not get its franchise renewed.

"Unang-una, ang magde-decide diyan initially eh ang Kongreso. Hindi pa natin alam kung makakapasa sa Kongreso 'yun," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview with dzIQ.

(First and foremost, Congress will initially decide on it. We don't know yet if Congress will approve it.)

The Malacañang mouthpiece also denied that Duterte's ire for the media network is a political vendetta, emphasizing the separation of powers between the two branches. 

"Ang Kongreso naman hindi naman naaapektuhan sa sinasabi ng Presidente. Hindi mo ba napapansin, may sariling isip ang Kongreso," the spokesperson added.

(Congress is not affected by what the President says anyway. In case you haven't noticed, Congress has its own mind.)

Both chambers of Congress are dominated by administration allies and have readily voted in favor of the president's policy decisions, like the declaration and extension of martial law in Mindanao.

"Kung political vendetta iyan, eh di sana namatay na 'yung mga kalaban niya, mga naninira sa kanya. Ni isa wala nga siyang dine-demanda." 

(If it's a political vendetta, the President's enemies and critics would have been dead by now. But not a single one of them is even facing cases.)

Duterte's rants against media

Duterte has constantly singled out ABS-CBN, as well as media organizations including The Philippine Daily Inquirer and Rappler, for what he says is their insistence on publishing content that puts him in a bad light.

ABS-CBN in particular has received the worst of it, as the chief executive accused them of swindling him after they supposedly did not air his paid political advertisements while they aired anti-Duterte advertisements that were financed by his rivals instead.

After previously admitting he had "personal objections" towards the broadcast giant, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), too, has assured the public that Congress would be fair when tackling the subject. 

"I reiterate that Congress would be fair. We'll always have a fair hearing. Alam naman 'to din ng management ng ABS-CBN na inuna namin 'yung budget at saka mga revenue bills," he told reporters earlier this week.

This came after both Cayetano, a Duterte ally himself, and Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), who chairs the House committee on legislative franchises, disclosed that the House no longer intended to tackle the matter in 2019. 

READ: Cayetano: 'Congress will be fair' on ABS-CBN franchise renewal

Both House solons claimed that there was still sufficient time for hearings in 2020.

However, the congressional franchise bill will still have to be transmitted to the Senate. Even if Congress passes the bill,  the president may still veto it. 

ABS-CBN Corporation's legislative franchise expires on March 30, 2020. 

"Ang mga kalakaran ang magtutulak sa presidente kung aaprubahan niya o hindi. Maaaring ang kalakaran ngayon ay mababago sa kalakaran pagdating ng panahon," Panelo added. 

(The situation will let the President decide whether he will approve it or not. The situation today may change in the future.)

As early as 2016, media watchdogs have been saying that Duterte's tirades against the network were a clear sign of "congressional franchises [being used] as a weapon to control a free press."

ABS-CBN CORPORATION PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte slammed for 'bullying' ABS-CBN
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“The closure of a media outlet over a personal whim and political vendetta has no place in a free, democratic and just...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace: ‘Pretended nationalism’ behind case vs Xi
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
By insisting on pursuing their case of crime against humanity against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International...
Headlines
fb tw
1 million families out of poverty under Duterte admin
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Over one million families or about six million Filipino have so far been freed from poverty under the administration of President...
Headlines
fb tw
K-12 not to blame for Pinoys’ poor test score – DepEd
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The poor performance of Filipino students in reading comprehension, science and mathematics in a recent international student...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippine Eagles presented to public in Singapore
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Philippine Eagles Geothermica and Sambisig are now in Singapore as part of a 10-year government-to-government recovery plan...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
34 minutes ago
Duterte urges Catholics to promote peace, understanding on Feast of Immaculate Conception
By Alexis Romero | 34 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday urged Catholics to promote peace and understanding and to help create an inclusive nation...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Philippines is 'the lead in the South China Sea disputes,' Locsin claims
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"[W]e stand up to China in the things that matter without fail and are acknowledged by Vietnam as the lead in the South China...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Hospitals reminded against requiring deposits for emergency cases
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Sunday reminded hospitals that there is a law against asking for cash deposits from patients seeking...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Andanar: Duterte has not embraced cronyism
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar branded as “baseless” and “erroneous”...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Go pushes for disaster resilience deparment to be certified as urgent
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go yesterday urged his colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with