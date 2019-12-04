Ex-police chief turned LTFRB regional director axed over alleged extortion

MANILA, Philippines — The regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office in Bicol was removed from his post by Malacañang following a Department of Transportation probe that showed his alleged involvement in extortion of bus and UV Express operators in the region.

A Wednesday DOTr release shows an order from the Office of the President terminating the appointment of former police superintendent and Davao del Sur police chief Vladimir Custer Kahulugan as LTFRB Bicol region director.

“Pursuant to the instructions of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, please be informed that your appointment as Director II, [LTFRB] is hereby terminated, effective immediately," the order directed to Kahulugan and dated November 28 read.

"To ensure uninterrupted delivery of public service, you are hereby directed to turn over all official documents, papers, and properties in your possession to the proper office of the LTFRB.”

Kahulugan was installed in April 2018 as regional director by LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III. He was recently suspended along with two other employees over grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty, among other reasons.

Upon replacing former Director Jun Abrazaldo, who was removed over accusations of graft and corruption, Kahulugan said he would observe transparency in his duties, according to a report by The STAR.

The investigation conducted by the DOTr’s Investigation, Security, and Law Enforcement Staff was led by OIC Undersecretary for Administrative Service Artemio Tuazon Jr.

“The ISLES probe revealed that Kahulugan, along with some personnel from the LTFRB Enforcement Team identified as Narciso Juntereal, Robert Pacurib, Jose Pado, and Eduardo Felix, allegedly demanded monthly ‘protection’ money from bus and UV Express operators in the Bicol region,” the DOTr release read.

“Juntereal, Pacurib, Pado and Felix remain at large after eluding an entrapment operation hatched by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Albay Provincial Field Unit on 11 July 2019. The entrapment operation was conducted after a bus operator complained of being a victim of extortion and sought police help.”

The probe also found that Kahulugan and the others were involved in "hulidap" operations, where public utility vehicles are apprehended with or without violations but later released in exchange for payments from their respective operators.

“Following ISLES’ three-month investigation, it was shown that Kahulugan made use of the Bicol Inter-Agency Road Safety Operation (BIARSO) – which he had organized along with the Regional Office 5 of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group as an anti-colorum group – in his alleged extortion activities,” the DOTr release read.

“Through informants, the DOTr’s investigators were able to confirm that Kahulugan solicited cash from bus operators to help fund their office’s celebration of the LTFRB’s anniversary and had connived with his cohorts at the BIARSO to extort money from apprehended vehicles. Investigation also showed that Kahulugan was also protecting ‘colorum’ or public utility vehicles without franchises.”

The ISLES recommended to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade the deactivation of BIARSO and the filing of criminal charges against Kahulugan

Tuazon said the result of the probe should serve as a warning against criminals in the government.

“We are sending a strong message to everyone here at the DOTr and our attached agencies. Kung akala niyo makakalusot kayo, nagkakamali kayo. Mahuhuli at mahuhuli rin kayo, kaya tumigil na kayo,” the undersecretary said in the release.