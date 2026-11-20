Ex-PBA star Peter June Simon passes away; tributes pour in

Peter June Simon with longtime and now former teammate James Yap during Star Hotshots and Rain or Shine E-Painters' Philippine Cup game Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum | Photos via PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Former PBA champion Peter June Simon has passed away, his former PBA team Magnolia confirmed. He was 46.

The eight-time PBA champion was one of the fan favorites during his playing years in the PBA, when he played for the Purefoods franchise.

“Nag iisa lang ang isang Peter June Simon. Isa si PJ sa pinakamagandang ehemplo ng isang professional basketball player. You competed with quiet confidence, carried yourself with humility, and wore #8 with a pride everyone could feel,” the Hotshots posted on social media.

“You represented the franchise in the best way possible, and that is why you are beloved not just by Hotshots fans, but every Filipino basketball fan,” it added.

Videos circulating online showed Simon on the sidelines of a basketball court, seemingly unconscious.

The players with him were fanning on him, and eventually, he was carried out of the court and loaded onto a vehicle to be brought to the hospital.

For now, no official word from his family has been announced yet.

“We’ll always remember the eight championships and the Grand Slam. We’ll miss that signature one-hander from midrange. We’ll always think of the clutch shots and heat checks of 'The Scoring Apostle,'” Magnolia said.

“Most of all, we’ll miss the person we got to share those moments with. We will remember every moment, because you made each one unforgettable. To PJ’s family and loved ones, we’re holding you close in our hearts,” it added.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat, PJ.”

Posts from basketball players and basketball fans flooded the Facebook page of the baller known as “The Scoring Apostle.”

James Yap also lamented the sudden death of his former longtime backcourt running mate.

“Salamat sa mga alaala, brad. You will always be remembered, not just as a great basketball player, but as a genuinely good person,” Yap said.

“Rest in paradise, Part!”

Marc Pingris, who completes their "Big Three" tandem, likewise looked back with fondness on Simon's life.

“Tol gusto ko lang mag pasalamat sayo. Salamat dahil madami ka pinasaya na mga kabataan at mga manunuod sa PBA man or sa labas,” Pingris said.

“Napakabait mo na tao, kaibigan, anak, ama.... masakit man na ganito ka nawala pero nanatili ka sa puso ng bawat napasaya mo na tao, at isa na ako don,” he added.

“Love u tol sakit lang bat ganon paalam tol.”

Former Magnolia forward JC Intal shared how he idolized the guard, not just his skills, but his humility on the court.

“Magkakasama lang tayo a few months ago, brad. Ang hirap isipin na wala ka na. Ang sakit, lalo na't hindi naman ganun katagal mula nung huli tayong nagkita,” Intal said.

“Salamat sa mga alaala, brad. You will always be remembered, not just as a great basketball player, but as a genuinely good person.”

Selected in the fifth round of the 2001 PBA Draft, Simon had a lengthy career in the pros. Aside from his eight PBA championships, he was also named to eight All-Star teams and was even named MVP of the 2008 All-Star Game.

He was named PBA Mr. Quality Minutes twice and was a Mythical second team member.

His number eight jersey number was retired by the Magnolia Hotshots.

After his PBA career, he played for the Davao Occidental Tigers and following this, he took his talents to local basketball games and tournaments.