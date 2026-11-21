PJ Simon: Microwave scorer who can deliver when needed

MANILA, Philippines — In the PBA back in the 2000s to 2010s, if you need buckets from local guards, there is no shortage of names who can answer the call.

There is James Yap. There is Mark Caguioa. Jayjay Helterbrand. Gary David. Willie Miller. Cyrus Baguio. Jayson Castro. Jimmy Alapag. Paul Lee. JV Casio. Jeff Chan.

The list goes on and on.

However, there are some who are not as well-known as the others and usually come off the bench but could give you buckets every day of the week — twice on Sundays.

Peter June Simon fits that mold.

Playing with superstar James Yap in the Purefoods / B-Meg / San Mig Coffee / Star / Magnolia franchise, Simon expectedly usually came off the bench.

However, it did not stop him from his high-scoring, microwave scoring outputs.

A guard from the University of Mindanao, Simon went from being drafted in the fifth round of the 2001 PBA Draft to having a career to be remembered.

The 5-foot-11 combo guard was well-known for his three-level scoring. He shot 35.7% from the 3-point territory throughout his career, while he feasted on the midrange. But his most iconic shot would be the one-hander, which made him dangerous despite his height.

He completed the Purefoods’ “Big Three,” along with Yap and Marc Pingris. He helped the squad win eight PBA championships, including a Grand Slam.

And because of his scoring exploits, which included a 42-point career outing back in 2010, and his name, he was dubbed the “Scoring Apostle.”

It did not end there.

After his lengthy PBA career, he still played for the Davao Occidental Tigers, and remained a fixture in local basketball games and tournaments, playing with young ballers.

On Friday, Simon suddenly passed away after seemingly suffering a medical emergency while playing in a local basketball game.

Videos circulating online showed the 46-year-old collapsed while resting after a game, and he was eventually carried to a vehicle that brought him to a hospital.

He, however, did not make it.

The Hotshots confirmed Simon’s passing in a social media post early Saturday, and the PBA asked for prayers from fans on the eternal repose of the former star’s soul.

“May God wrap his loved ones, friends, most specially his young family in strength, comfort, peace, and loving care during this difficult time. Rest in peace, PJ,” the PBA posted on Facebook.

Former B-Meg / San Mig Coffee head coach Tim Cone, for his part, said Simon “left us way too soon.”

“[He] showed us that you can come from anywhere and become a star with hard work and perseverance,” Cone posted on X.

“What a humble man he was. What a great teammate. We will miss you on and off the court. So sad. Devastating.”

Simon is survived by his wife and two children.