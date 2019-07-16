'Falcon' now a tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up in northeastern Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Falcon has strengthened into a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it continues to threaten northern Luzon.

“Falcon” has intensified into a tropical storm at 2 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday afternoon. The weather disturbance, however, will not develop into a typhoon.

The tropical storm now packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center from the previous 55 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph from the previous 70 kph.

It was last seen 335 km east-southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and is heading west at 30 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is now raised over the northeastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands. Winds of 61 to 120 kph may be expected in these areas in at least 24 hours.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is up over:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Isabela

Eastern portion of Mountain Province

Eastern portion of Ifugao

Winds of 30 to 60 kph and intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas.

PAGASA added that Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over the northern portions of Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and the rest of Abra, Mt. Province and Ifugao in the succeeding bulletins.

Sea travel is dangerous over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

“Falcon” is expected to closely approach or make landfall over Babuyan-Batanes islands area Wednesday evening and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo and Guimaras today until Wednesday afternoon.

Residents of Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol and the rest of Visaya, Central Luzon and Mimaropa, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Between tomorrow afternoon and Thursday afternoon, moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Ilocos region, CAR and Cagayan Valley, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may affect Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Residents of these areas are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices and monitor updates.

Forecast positions

Wednesday afternoon: 100 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan

Thursday afternoon: 200 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes

Friday afternoon: 620 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Saturday afternoon: 965 km north of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico