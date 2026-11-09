â€˜Who is it for?â€™: Labor group questions ASEAN Summitâ€™s toll on workers

‘Who is it for?’: Labor group questions ASEAN Summit’s toll on workers

(L-R) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cebu, central Philippines on May 8, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A labor group has pressed the Department of Labor and Employment to identify the exact number of workers who've lost their income after preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit have temporarily shut businesses in Pasay City.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Monday, November 9, that its initial assessment shows 30 displaced vendors or individuals, but Josua Mata, secretary general of the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO), raised the possibility that more have been affected.

The number of affected employees remain unclear, Mata said, as most reports had surfaced through workers' complaints on social media.

"[DOLE] should really clarify and investigate how many workers have been affected by this disruption [...] They should not wait for social media posts. They should be the ones looking," Mata said in Filipino in a radio interview with broadcasters Ted Failon and DJ Chacha on Monday, November 9.

The Philippines, which chairs ASEAN this year, will host the summit and related meetings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay from November 15 to 18.

Malacañang declared those three days special non-working days across Metro Manila under Proclamation 1447 to ease traffic and secure summit participants.

SENTRO, however, has received information that some establishments in Pasay had been barred from operating as early as October 29, more than two weeks before the holidays begin.

The Pasay City government began partial road closures near summit venues on October 24, with full closures on designated roads running from Monday until November 20.

Summit is expected to draw Southeast Asia's presidents and world leaders such as United States President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Aid for 30 vendors

The DSWD confirmed several pares stalls and carinderias inside the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex, where the summit venue is located, were temporarily closed because of tightened security.

As compensation, the department said it would provide financial aid and family food packs to 30 affected vendors on the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

"Based on the initial assessment, 30 individuals or vendors lost income there, and they will immediately receive cash assistance of not more than P10,000," DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said Monday.

Mata however pointed out this cash assistance left out employees of the businesses that had been closed.

"Let me be very clear: we're not against ASEAN. But our question is, who is it for?" Mata said. "They cannot simply tell people to stop working, stop earning and let their families go hungry just so we can host ASEAN properly."

Under Labor Advisory No. 16, signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino, the no-work, no-pay principle applies to employees who do not work on November 16 to 18, unless a company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

Those who report for work are entitled to an extra 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours, or 50% if the day falls on their rest day.

For a minimum-wage earner in Metro Manila (where the daily rate for non-agricultural workers rose to P755 in September), three unpaid days would amount to around P2,265 in lost wages.

Mata said the government declared the non-working holidays without consulting labor groups. Dialogue with DOLE had dwindled since SENTRO criticized Tolentino's handling of the latest Metro Manila wage orders, he said, referring to Wage Order NCR-27, which a Pasig court blocked, and NCR-28, which the regional wage board issued in its place.

"It's as if they're allergic to talking to us," Mata said.

Mata urged the officials behind the Metro Manila-wide holidays to call a dialogue immediately and, if needed, come up with a more targeted policy.

"Hindi ba napakalaking contradiction naman nito na nag-uusap sila tungkol sa prosperity ng ating rehiyon and yet namumulubi ang mga mamamayan natin just to host them?" he said.

(Isn't it a massive contradiction that they are discussing the prosperity of our region, while our own people are left destitute just to host them?)