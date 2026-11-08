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Sports

Jumamoy leads Bulldogs past Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 5:19pm
Jumamoy leads Bulldogs past Archers
NU's Reinhard Jumamoy (12)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Reinhard Jumamoy took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the period to tow National University past the La Salle Green Archers, 84-80, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Jumamoy stuffed the statsheet with six assists, five rebounds and four steals. 

The Bulldogs spoiled the return of La Salle guard Jacob Cortez, who missed the past two games for the Green Archers. 

The two squads were kept in a tight ballgame through the third quarter with the Green Archers leading by three, 61-58, heading to the fourth, as neither team gained significant ground. 

But Jumamoy’s triple to usher in the final period set the tone for him in the payoff frame. 

After free throws by Henry Agunanne pushed La Salle ahead, 64-63, with 7:43 left, Jumamoy heated up, scoring or assisting on 13 of NU’s 14-6 run that gave them the 77-70 advantage with 4:32 to go.

The Taft-based squad, though, uncorked a 10-2 run of their own, capped by a Cortez jumper to give them an 80-79 lead with 2:04 left. 

But a Paul Francisco trey off an assist by Jumamoy and a pair of insurance free throws by PJ Palacielo iced the game. 

Mo Diassana backstopped with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the win. Palacielo chipped in 14 markers, six boards and three dimes. 

Doy Dungo finished with 19 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal for the Green Archers. 

Joaquin Tovera and Agunanne chipped in 12 markers, while Macalalag and Earl Abadam had 10. Cortez produced eight points in his return. 

NU rose to 8-3 in the season. La Salle slipped to 6-5 with their first loss in the second round.

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
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