Senate court keeps gag rule on withdrawn Sara impeachment articles

Senate Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero speaks at the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate impeachment court has kept the three withdrawn impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte under its gag rule, reversing an earlier ruling that had opened them to public discussion.

Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero reiterated the ruling as Duterte's impeachment trial resumed Monday, November 9.

Under the ruling, the sub judice principle in Rule XVIII of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials applies "with equal force to all articles of impeachment, whether withdrawn or pending adjudication."

The court also reiterated its August 26 order directing covered persons, including prosecutors, defense lawyers and senator-judges, to refrain from publicly discussing the merits of the impeachment case.

The ruling reverses Escudero's earlier position that the restriction would no longer apply to the three articles withdrawn by House prosecutors in October.

Defense lead counsel Sheila Sison had objected to lifting the restriction, while Senator-Judge Francis Pangilinan filed a motion for reconsideration.

The court also considered a November 4 manifestation from Duterte stating that she was not waiving the protection of Rule XVIII.

Next witnesses. The impeachment court also ordered the issuance of subpoenas to three prospective defense witnesses: lawyer Anel Martin Antero, Chadrin Parian and Quezon City prosecutor Vimar Barcellano.

The court also granted the defense's request to move the appearance of lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay from Monday to Tuesday, November 10.

In a November 6 manifestation, the defense informed the court that Balucanag-Punay could not testify on opening day because of a scheduled magnetic resonance imaging examination.