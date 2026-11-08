^

Nation

3 soldiers hurt in crossfire as Maranao clans clash

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 4:52pm
3 soldiers hurt in crossfire as Maranao clans clash
Policemen and soldiers closed down for some six hours vital stretches of the Lanao del Sur-Zamboanga del Sur Highway in Picong, Lanao del Sur due to gunfights on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in one of the barangays in the municipality traversed by the route.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MALABANG, Lanao del Sur — Three soldiers were wounded and hundreds of travelers got stranded on a stretch of highway in Barangay Biosong in Picong, Lanao del Sur, where two heavily armed Maranao clans were involved in gunfights on Saturday, November 7.

The wounded soldiers, the Privates Jude Deligero, Cupid Val Masibog Mosque and Reymond Padawan, of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion, were in a group dispatched to intervene in the conflict involving members of the Labao and Gaosil clans, armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers, but got trapped in the ensuing crossfire instead.

The two conflict protagonists are locked in a deadly long-time rido, which means clan war in Moro vernaculars.  

Provincial officials in Lanao del Sur separately told reporters on Sunday that hundreds of passengers of private and public transportation and motorists were forced to stand by for some six hours at stretches of the Lanao del Sur-Zamboanga del Sur Highway in Barangay Biosong that soldiers and policemen closed down as members of the two clans traded shots along the route.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Sunday that their regional director. Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia, had ordered officials of their units in Lanao del Sur to help local executives in the adjoining Picong and Malabang towns, both in the province, to reposition the two groups away from each other.

Traditional Maranao leaders in Picong said it was members of the Labao clan who fired at the soldiers approaching their location, hurting Deligero, Mosque and Padawan.

The companions of the three soldiers wounded in the attack returned fire, forcing their attackers to scamper away.

The Labao family members reportedly attacked the Gaosils in their homestead in Barangay Biosong, provoking a gunfight that sent no fewer than 500 innocent villagers running for their lives.

The two clans, politically hostile to each other, are locked in squabbles for control of swaths of land in Barangay Biosong, according to local executives in Picong, one of the 39 towns in Lanao del Sur, close to Zamboanga del Sur province in Region 9.

GUN ATTACK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

3 killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Three men, two of them members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographic Unit, were killed in an ambush in Barangay Manungkaling...
Nation
fbtw
CCTV camera operation turned over to NNIC

CCTV camera operation turned over to NNIC

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
The operation of closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was turned over to the...
Nation
fbtw
Newly-appointed BARMM Cabinet members assume posts

Newly-appointed BARMM Cabinet members assume posts

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua had tapped seven lawyers to oversee different ministries in the autonomous regional...
Nation
fbtw
DPWH to install 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila

DPWH to install 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways would install at least 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila as part of efforts to...
Nation
fbtw
Wanted Dawlah Islamiya remnant, cohort killed in Maguindanao clash

Wanted Dawlah Islamiya remnant, cohort killed in Maguindanao clash

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Policemen and soldiers shot dead a remnant of the now defunct Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for 13 criminal cases pending in different...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Complete decommissioning of MILF combatants eyed before Marcos&rsquo; term ends

Complete decommissioning of MILF combatants eyed before Marcos’ term ends

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos and leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have agreed to complete the fourth and final phase of the...
Nation
fbtw
P1.9 million shabu seized in Iloilo

P1.9 million shabu seized in Iloilo

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P1.9 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects...
Nation
fbtw
Car driven by ex-mayor&nbsp;hits motorcycle rider

Car driven by ex-mayor hits motorcycle rider

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
A motorcycle rider died after he was reportedly run over by a car driven by a former mayor of Pulilan, Bulacan.
Nation
fbtw
Multi-sector education program cited for good results

Multi-sector education program cited for good results

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Community leaders, local executives and a private firm have, from 2003 to this year, produced 1,635 college graduates from...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with