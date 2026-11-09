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LIVE: Impeachment trial of Sara Duterte, Nov. 9

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 9:45am

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes Monday, November 9 at 10 a.m., with the defense set to begin presenting its witnesses and evidence.

The trial enters its 16th week after House prosecutors withdrew three of the four articles of impeachment, leaving only Article II, which accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth.

Watch the proceedings live as the Senate impeachment court hears the defense's case.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
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