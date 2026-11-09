DFA: Philippine officialsâ€™ comments on China issue â€˜regrettableâ€™

DFA: Philippine officials’ comments on China issue ‘regrettable’

The DFA said that individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of the country’s international relations.

MANILA, Philippines — Recent public commentary on China by certain government officials is “regrettable,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said yesterday, noting that under the Constitution, the President is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy.

The DFA said that individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of the country’s international relations.

“Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities. They may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government’s overall policy,” the DFA said in a statement without naming the officials it was referring to.

“Personal advocacies must never serve interests other than the national interest,” it added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone conversation with Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro last week, said that the Philippines-China relationship was facing “malicious interference” by certain Filipino politicians, whom he did not name.

Wang urged the Philippine officials to “exercise caution in their words and deeds” on the issue of the South China Sea.

He also urged the Philippines to “strengthen its control over relevant personnel and issue a rational and unified statement on its China policy.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. slammed Wang’s statement, calling the remarks “a threat of censorship.”

While the national security establishment and the uniformed services provide indispensable operational assessments and document developments on the ground, the DFA said civilian authority directs the country’s international relations and professional advice belongs in appropriate internal channels.

The DFA stressed that all government officials, both civilian and uniformed, are expected to “align with the President’s policy directions.”

“It is therefore regrettable that recent public commentary made by certain government officials have incorrectly merged three distinct elements: documentary evidence, public rhetoric and official diplomatic messaging,” the DFA said.

The Philippines’ efforts to document and publicize incidents in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) have established facts, countered disinformation and built international awareness.

“Releasing footage or shaping an online narrative does not, by itself, act as a physical deterrent at sea or a legal strategy,” the DFA said.

The DFA warned that portraying diplomatic dialogue as inadequate, counterproductive or secondary to public exposure creates a false choice between diplomacy and transparency.

“They risk eroding the country’s credibility in international affairs and project an image of internal division that external parties can exploit. Such actions can ultimately weaken the Philippines’ negotiating position,” the DFA said.

Internal debates within the executive branch, the DFA said, belong in established inter-agency mechanisms, noting that outside those forums, institutional discipline, mutual courtesy and discretion must prevail.

The DFA also welcomed the joint statement of business, labor, industry and civil society organizations supporting diplomacy and dialogue between the Philippines and China.

The DFA said it regards the appeal as “a constructive contribution that underscores the value of candor, composure, principled conduct, sound judgment and measured engagement in the conduct of foreign relations.”

“This approach provides the foundation for a stable and predictable relationship with China,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday said that the government should form a team, composed of diplomats and negotiators, who could express the country’s demands in the WPS to ease tension with China.

Since Nov. 6, Duterte has been in Hong Kong and yesterday met with OFWs there.

She said that the issue on the WPS should not be discussed through exchanges in social media or aggression in the WPS because the Philippines’ guns are no match to China’s firearms.

“That is not how you address conflict resolution. This should be handled by people who are experts in negotiation for the Philippines,” she added.

The Vice President said that in settling the matter, the government should take into consideration that there are many OFWs in China.

Gibo: Deterrence over reaction

Teodoro underscored the importance of “deterrence rather than reaction” and maintaining presence in the Kalayaan Island Group and the islands of the country.

Teodoro was guest of honor and speaker during the Philippine Marine Corps 76th anniversary celebration on Saturday at Fort Bonifacio during which he called for sustained and accelerated development of the PMC.

He stressed the need to expand its capabilities, strengthen strategic presence across the archipelago and enhance its role in the country’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept.

“Because of the fact that we need to deter, an effective presence is deterrence. And the name of our game, so to speak, right now is deterrence rather than reaction. This is not only the lesson for the Philippines, or the trajectory of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), but of all armed forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Robert Ace Barbers underscored over the weekend the need for Filipinos to be fully prepared for emergency in case tensions in WPS escalate further.

“Preparedness must be part of our national defense strategy. We must protect our territory, secure our critical infrastructure and equally important, prepare our people,” he pointed out, suggesting that a 72-hour window for “survival readiness” is very crucial.

“The Philippines must never be caught flatfooted by a crisis that we could have anticipated and prepared for. Our strength in terms of defense means nothing if people aren’t prepared. National security begins with a prepared nation,” he said.

Barbers likewise called for stronger protection of critical infrastructure and improved public education against misinformation during emergencies.

“We don’t need to wait for a war to happen, or earthquake or super typhoon before we should act. Every family should have drinking water, food, medicines, first-aid supplies, flashlights, radios, power banks, emergency cash and important documents ready,” he said.

He also called on the Office of Civil Defense, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the AFP, local government units and barangay officials to strengthen coordinated contingency planning, conduct regular community drills, establish reliable emergency communication systems and identify alternative arrangements for maintaining essential public services during prolonged disruptions.

Growing emphasis on civilian emergency preparedness among several European and Asian governments should serve as a wake-up call for the Philippines, particularly amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific, continuing maritime confrontations in the WPS and the strategic uncertainties surrounding the Taiwan Strait.

“National security is not just about having modern warships, fighter jets, missiles and military personnel. It is also about ensuring that our people can survive when a crisis disrupts the basic services they depend on. A country cannot claim to be resilient if its citizens are completely unprepared for emergencies,” Barbers said. — Evelyn Macairan, Delon Porcalla