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Sports

Tigers nip Tamaraws to end slump

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 7:39pm
Tigers nip Tamaraws to end slump
UST's Amiel Acido (20)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas snapped a three-game losing skid after squeaking past Far Eastern University, 86-85, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Growling Tigers roared back into the win column and pumped life back into their Final Four hopes. 

Amiel Acido top-scored for UST with 23 points, including clutch 3-pointers that kept FEU at bay. He also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. 

Landyn Jumawan added 18 markers, three boards and two dimes, while Mark Llemit produced 16 points, seven rebounds and a steal. 

The game was close through the fourth quarter, with a split from the line by Cabs Cabonilas tying things up at 73-all with 8:03 left. 

A trey by Acido, followed by a layup by Collins Akowe, pushed UST ahead, 78-73, with 7:15 left. 

FEU tried to inch closer, slicing the deficit to one, 79-80, after a layup by Cabonilas. 

But a trey by Acido with 1:47 to go gave the Tigers a 83-79 cushion, which was answered by a triple by Cabonilas to make it a one-point game again. 

But on the other end, Acido connected on another 3-pointer that turned out to be the dagger, 86-82, with 1:12 remaining. 

Both teams could not connect as the clock melted, before Jorick Bautista’s last-second 3-pointer set the final score. 

Kirk Canete tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists for the Tigers. Akowe finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. 

Bautista poured in 27 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in the defeat. Cabonilas and Kirby Mongcopa chipped in 14 markers. 

UST rose to 5-6 in the standings, good for joint-fifth with Ateneo. 

FEU dropped to 6-5, and is also tied with La Salle.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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