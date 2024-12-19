Immersive K-pop experience D'Festa featuring BTS arrives in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop experience D'Festa, organized by online Korean media outlet Dispatch, has landed in the Philippines.

D'Festa is an immersive exhibit that features never-before-seen videos, photographs, and memorabilia from eight of the biggest K-pop groups: BTS, Twice, Seventeen, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Enhypen, Tomorrow x Together, and Stray Kids.

The exhibit begins with the Exhibition, which has colored and black-and-white portraits of the 63 K-pop artists with handwritten messages by its group members.

The Movie portion has exclusive performances by each acts, while the Exhibition invites fans to immerse themselves with outtakes and signed items by the artists.

All images on display are exclusive to Dispatch, which is marking its 10th anniversary by touring D'Festa as a way to celebrate with global K-pop fans.

At the very end are photobooths where fans can "pose with" the artists and an extensive selection of Dispatch merchandise.

D'Festa runs from December 20, 2024 to March 19, 2025 at BGC Immersive in Taguig.

