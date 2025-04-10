^

Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors

April 10, 2025 | 1:13pm
Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors
Cindy Resultay (No. 33) came alive in the do-or-die encounter with 27 big points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Skyrisers.
MANILA, Philippines — Second seed Galeries Tower shook off a stinging Game 1 loss, eliminating third-ranked Philippine Navy, 80-67, to claim the last semifinals slot in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament, Wednesday evening at the Enderun Gym.

Holding a twice-to-beat edge over the Lady Sailors, the Skyrisers suffered a 56-43 defeat last Sunday, but managed to bounce back this time around to advance to the tournament supported by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

“Syempre ‘yun ‘yung pinakamasakit na talo namin eh, ‘yung last game. Talagang wala kaming nakuha. Heartbreaking talaga sa’min kasi talagang ‘yung emotions ng mga bata sobrang down,” said Galeries head coach Ai Lebornio.

“So nag-isip kami, kung paano namin sila ili-lift up. Good thing naka-bounce back kami ngayon. Good thing sa nangyari na ‘yon, meron pa kaming chance na maka-bounce back. Isa lang naman sinabi namin sa mga bata, ilabas nila ‘yung pride,” she added.

Carrying just a five-point lead, 60-55, past the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Cindy Resultay poured in six points during a blistering 12-0 run that pushed the Skyrisers ahead by 17, with 2:29 remaining.

Navy, backed by Kalos PH and Go for Gold, never recovered as Galeries completed its revenge win to advance to the Bracket B championship, where the mighty University of Santo Tomas awaits.

Resultay, limited to just nine points in the opening game, came alive in the do-or-die encounter with 27 big points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals to lead the Skyrisers.

Maymay Canuto added 14 points, four assists and four steals, while Ambie Almazan posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with three assists and two blocks. Rachel Lacayanga had eight points, four rebounds, three dimes and three steals.

Galeries joined UST, Discovery Perlas, and Pilipinas Aguilas in the semifinals of the league, which is supported by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

The Skyrisers will face Pool B top seed Growling Tigresses, who are coming off a 63–54 win over fourth-seeded New Zealand-Bluefire in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the New Era Gym.

In the other semifinal pairing, Pool A top seed Perlas will go up against second-seeded Aguilas at 6 p.m.

Discovery Perlas routed fourth-ranked Cavite-TOL, 93-58, in the quarterfinals, while Pilipinas Aguilas picked up a lopsided 78-49 victory over third-seeded Far Eastern University.

On the other hand, the Lady Sailors bowed out of the tourney after an impressive 6-1 campaign in the eliminations.

Afril Bernardino carried the fight for Navy with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the heartbreaking loss.

Chovi Borja added 14 points in the loss. Andrea Tongco was limited to just six points on a horrid 1-of-11 shooting, while Trixie Antiquerra had six as well on a 1-of-10 clip.

The scores:

Galeries Tower 80 – Resultay 27, Canuto 14, Almazan 10, Lacayanga 8, Fabruada 7, Bernardo 5, Buendia 4, Kone 3, Sandel 1, Abriam 1, Tecson 0, Vacalaeres 0, Paig 0.

Navy 67 – Bernardino 17, Borjaa 14, Miranda 7, Ong 7 Antiquera 6, Mendoza 6, Tongco 6, Seño 3, Brillante 1, Cas 0, Mercado 0, Mateo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-14, 40-38, 48-46, 80-67

