Enhypen marks 4th anniversary, credits fans for continued success

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Enhypen is hoping to achieve even greater success in the music industry after celebrating its fourth anniversary as a group.

Last December 6, Enhypen was in the Philippines for the third time in 2024 for a "fun meet" hosted by Dunkin' Philippines, which the group endorses.

Enhypen was in the country last May for another brand-sponsored fan meeting and in February for its "Fate" world tour in New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac.

Ahead of the "fun meet" held in the Araneta Coliseum, Enhypen sat down with several members of the media to discuss its latest projects and upcoming plans.

Philstar.com asked the group how it felt having recently reached four years since debuting with the 2020 extended play "Border: Day One."

The boy band's leader Jungwon answered on Enhypen's behalf in Korean, crediting the group's success to fans and each individual member.

"In the past four years, I couldn't have imagined coming this far and obtaining all these achievements without our Engenes," a translator repeated Jungwon's response in English. "Also because of our hardworking members, we were able to make the great team we are now."

Engene is the group's fandom name.

Enhypen was formed throught the survival competition show "I-Land," which resulted in Jungwon making the line-up along with by Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

"Of course, there a lot of things we still want to achieve in the future, so stay tuned and look forward to that," Jungwon added in Korean.

Among those plans fans are anticipating is the group's performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Enhypen will be just the second K-pop boy band to perform at the music festival after ATEEZ earlier this year.

