Blast from the past: Austria, Beermen grab special win on PBA â€˜retro nightâ€™

Blast from the past: Austria, Beermen grab special win on PBA ‘retro night’

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) powers one in over the defense of the Meralco Bolts Wednesday evening at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel head coach Leo Austria relished the chance to win a game at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Wednesday, as the PBA went retro Wednesday evening in time for the PBA's 50th anniversary.

The Beermen quelled a spirited run by the Meralco Bolts to grab a 110-98 win in a game that had a blast from the past.

This gave the redemption-seeking Beermen a 2-0 start to the All-Filipino conference, while handing tormentors Meralco its first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup.

With both teams wearing retro jerseys and the broadcast also going retro, Austria also looked back with fondness on the special moments of his career that happened at the coliseum.

“For me, nung dumating ako dito sa Rizal Memorial, talagang maraming memorable moments for me. In my amateur days, most of my games were played at the Rizal Memorial. When I was in Lyceum, we won the championship at the Rizal Memorial. In Masagana, we won six championships in the National Seniors, consecutive,” he told reporters.

“That's why the Rizal Memorial is really dear to me.”

With all these moments, the veteran coach really wanted to grab the win.

“That's why when I got here, I knew where to go. Nag-go-goosebump ako. I was reminiscing. That's why before this game, I really wanted to win, because there's something special in this place,” he said.

San Miguel led by 17, 50-33, in the first half after a 3-pointer by CJ Perez.

The Beermen were able to maintain a double-digit advantage through the third quarter, but Meralco sliced the lead to just two, 75-77, at the start of the fourth.

The Bolts were trailing by just six, 95-101, with less than three minutes remaining, but timely shots by CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Fajardo and Juami Tiongson kept Meralco at bay.

Austria lauded his team for not giving up despite the Bolts nipping the lead away.

“I'm so happy with the players because they didn't give up. I'm expecting them to do well because in practice, it's very evident that they want to win. That's the thing na we instilled in the mind of the players na for us to win, we have to work harder,” Austria said.

“Well, regarding the comeback of Meralco, they were able to cut the lead to two so that's a really scary moment for us, but because of the experience of the players especially June Mar Fajardo, they know how to win, how to deal with that kind of situation.

“We know that this is a very historical game. Before the game I told him that this is a huge game for us.”

Fajardo, who flexed his muscles inside with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double, said that the game was “very nostalgic.”

“Napapanood ko yung mga games sa YouTube lang e. Yung black and white pa yung camera. Pero masaya kami na kasi nga, may mga games na retro,” he said.

Meanwhile, Austria underscored the importance of leveling up, since other teams are “catching up with the kind of talent.”

“There's a lot of teams that are playing really well. Catching up with the kind of talent they have, nakaka-level up na sila. This is an all-Filipino. It's not an easy game to win. You can see it naman e.

“But we have to step up to the next level for us to be competitive.”

The Beermen will try to make it three wins in a row as they face the Magnolia Hotshots next Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.