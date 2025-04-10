^

Sports

Blast from the past: Austria, Beermen grab special win on PBA ‘retro night’

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 11:59am
Blast from the past: Austria, Beermen grab special win on PBA â€˜retro nightâ€™
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) powers one in over the defense of the Meralco Bolts Wednesday evening at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel head coach Leo Austria relished the chance to win a game at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Wednesday, as the PBA went retro Wednesday evening in time for the PBA's 50th anniversary. 

The Beermen quelled a spirited run by the Meralco Bolts to grab a 110-98 win in a game that had a blast from the past. 

This gave the redemption-seeking Beermen a 2-0 start to the All-Filipino conference, while handing tormentors Meralco its first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup. 

With both teams wearing retro jerseys and the broadcast also going retro, Austria also looked back with fondness on the special moments of his career that happened at the coliseum.

“For me, nung dumating ako dito sa Rizal Memorial, talagang maraming memorable moments for me. In my amateur days, most of my games were played at the Rizal Memorial. When I was in Lyceum, we won the championship at the Rizal Memorial. In Masagana, we won six championships in the National Seniors, consecutive,” he told reporters. 

“That's why the Rizal Memorial is really dear to me.” 

With all these moments, the veteran coach really wanted to grab the win. 

“That's why when I got here, I knew where to go. Nag-go-goosebump ako. I was reminiscing. That's why before this game, I really wanted to win, because there's something special in this place,” he said.

San Miguel led by 17, 50-33, in the first half after a 3-pointer by CJ Perez.

The Beermen were able to maintain a double-digit advantage through the third quarter, but Meralco sliced the lead to just two, 75-77, at the start of the fourth. 

The Bolts were trailing by just six, 95-101, with less than three minutes remaining, but timely shots by CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Fajardo and Juami Tiongson kept Meralco at bay. 

Austria lauded his team for not giving up despite the Bolts nipping the lead away. 

“I'm so happy with the players because they didn't give up. I'm expecting them to do well because in practice, it's very evident that they want to win. That's the thing na we instilled in the mind of the players na for us to win, we have to work harder,” Austria said.

“Well, regarding the comeback of Meralco, they were able to cut the lead to two so that's a really scary moment for us, but because of the experience of the players especially June Mar Fajardo, they know how to win, how to deal with that kind of situation.

“We know that this is a very historical game. Before the game I told him that this is a huge game for us.” 

Fajardo, who flexed his muscles inside with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double, said that the game was “very nostalgic.” 

“Napapanood ko yung mga games sa YouTube lang e. Yung black and white pa yung camera. Pero masaya kami na kasi nga, may mga games na retro,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Austria underscored the importance of leveling up, since other teams are “catching up with the kind of talent.” 

“There's a lot of teams that are playing really well. Catching up with the kind of talent they have, nakaka-level up na sila. This is an all-Filipino. It's not an easy game to win. You can see it naman e. 

“But we have to step up to the next level for us to be competitive.” 

The Beermen will try to make it three wins in a row as they face the Magnolia Hotshots next Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

BASKETBALL

LEO AUSTRIA

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

WADA overdue for updating

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
There is still no word from FIBA whether or not Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be suspended after testing positive for a banned non-performance-enhancing substance following a game against New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is bracketed with familiar rivals Chinese-Taipei and New Zealand but has to do research on mystery contender...
Sports
fbtw

Romero, GlobalPort pals make quarters

13 hours ago
GlobalPort fought through a gloomy weather and an early deficit to pull the rug from under newly crowned US Gold Cup champion Park Place and book a spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open Polo Championships at the...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

13 hours ago
Rising stars Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki emerged triumphant at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship at the Norman...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia books 2nd win

Magnolia books 2nd win

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
A golden performance on the PBA’s 50th anniversary gig.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chonburi Ladies golf: Uy stays in the mix after 71; Monsalve, Nocum struggle

Chonburi Ladies golf: Uy stays in the mix after 71; Monsalve, Nocum struggle

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Daniella Uy turned in an impressive 71 to position herself in the early mix at the Chonburi Ladies Championship on Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Swimmers get medal boost with new events added for 2028 Olympics

Swimmers get medal boost with new events added for 2028 Olympics

2 hours ago
Six new events were added to the Olympic swimming program, with 50m backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke to be contested...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang, Abueva relish competing vs Kapampangan family

Sangalang, Abueva relish competing vs Kapampangan family

2 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots’ Ian Sangalang and Calvin Abueva got their first taste of action against fellow Kapampangans —...
Sports
fbtw
Pok&eacute;mon fever continues to grip Philippines

Pokémon fever continues to grip Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Pokémon Company has made significant strides in expanding its presence in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen out to silence McLaren in battle of Bahrain

Verstappen out to silence McLaren in battle of Bahrain

2 hours ago
AFP Sports looks at five storylines ahead of the fourth race of 24 in the 2025 Formula One season.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with