Quines stars as Greenies unseat Squires for last finals slot

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 5:12pm
LSGH's Guillian Quines erupted for 28 points, including a tough layup in traffic with 6.5 seconds to go that proved to be the game-winning play as Letran couldn’t buy a basket in the final possession.
Game Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2:30 p.m. - UPHSD vs La Salle-Greenhills

MANILA, Philippines — Guillian Quines came through with a stellar performance as La Salle-Greenhills dethroned back-to-back champion Letran, 78-77, and clinched the last finals berth in NCAA Season 100 high school basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The win completed the Greenies ascent to the finals after they beat the fancied Squires twice in the Final Four. They will battle the University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas in a best-of-three affair starting Friday at the same venue.

“We handled the pressure,” said Quines, who erupted for 28 points, including a tough layup in traffic with 6.5 seconds to go that proved to be the game-winning play as Letran couldn’t buy a basket in the final possession.

It was redemption of sorts for Quines as well as La Salle-Greenhills coach Ren Ren Ritualo, who almost missed the finals bus after they were both suspended in the first Final Four game Monday.

Good thing the Greenies bailed them out by stealing a 78-74 win that forced this rubber match that they eventually took.

Now, they play the Junior Altas, who will come in as the favorites in the series.

“The Perps (UPHSD) is a very strong, really solid team and we need to prepare against them,” said Quines.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the Squires, who were on course to earn a shot at a three-peat feat before the Greenies entered the fray and denied them of that golden chance.

