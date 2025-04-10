Tamayo, Cagulangan win individual awards in Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino imports Carl Tamayo and JD Cagulangan made their marks in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) this season.

Tamayo was named in the KBL’s Best Five, while Cagulangan bagged the KBL Rookie of the Year award.

In his first year in the Korean league, the 6-foot-8 Tamayo averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is 12th in scoring this season as his Changwon LG Sakers garnered a 34-20 win-loss record.

Changwon finished as the second seed and will have a direct route to the semifinals.

In 50 games played, he had four 30 point performances this season, including a 37-point performance in a loss against the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Tamayo was also named the Most Valuable Player of the KBL’s third round.

Aside from the sweet-shooting Filipino, Kim Sunhyung, An Youngjun, Jameel Warney and Assem Marei complete the Best Five.

Cagulangan, for his part, was named the top rookie of the league after a solid year for the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

He averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The point guard joined the Sonicboom in January, after leading UP to the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball championship. He was named the Finals Most Valuable Player after the three-game championship series.