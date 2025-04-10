^

Sports

Tamayo, Cagulangan win individual awards in Korean Basketball League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 2:39pm
Tamayo, Cagulangan win individual awards in Korean Basketball League
Carl Tamayo (left) and JD Cagulangan (right)
KBL

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino imports Carl Tamayo and JD Cagulangan made their marks in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) this season.

Tamayo was named in the KBL’s Best Five, while Cagulangan bagged the KBL Rookie of the Year award.

In his first year in the Korean league, the 6-foot-8 Tamayo averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is 12th in scoring this season as his Changwon LG Sakers garnered a 34-20 win-loss record.

Changwon finished as the second seed and will have a direct route to the semifinals.

In 50 games played, he had four 30 point performances this season, including a 37-point performance in a loss against the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Tamayo was also named the Most Valuable Player of the KBL’s third round.

Aside from the sweet-shooting Filipino, Kim Sunhyung, An Youngjun, Jameel Warney and Assem Marei complete the Best Five.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KBL (@kbl_official)

Cagulangan, for his part, was named the top rookie of the league after a solid year for the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

He averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KBL (@kbl_official)

The point guard joined the Sonicboom in January, after leading UP to the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball championship. He was named the Finals Most Valuable Player after the three-game championship series.

BASKETBALL

CARL TAMAYO

JD CAGULANGAN

KOREAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

Sarines, Suzuki bag JPGT crowns

16 hours ago
Rising stars Lisa Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki emerged triumphant at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Junior PGT Championship at the Norman...
Sports
fbtw

WADA overdue for updating

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There is still no word from FIBA whether or not Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be suspended after testing positive for a banned non-performance-enhancing substance following a game against New Zealand...
Sports
fbtw
Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

Panlilio says Gilas will be ready

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is bracketed with familiar rivals Chinese-Taipei and New Zealand but has to do research on mystery contender...
Sports
fbtw

Romero, GlobalPort pals make quarters

16 hours ago
GlobalPort fought through a gloomy weather and an early deficit to pull the rug from under newly crowned US Gold Cup champion Park Place and book a spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open Polo Championships at the...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia books 2nd win

Magnolia books 2nd win

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
A golden performance on the PBA’s 50th anniversary gig.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;High performance a must&rsquo;: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

‘High performance a must’: Lady Bulldogs welcome recovery

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
 After another upset loss in their previous match, Bella Belen and the National University Lady Bulldogs are happy to...
Sports
fbtw
Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors

Skyrisers barge into WMPBL Invitational semis, sink Lady Sailors

3 hours ago
Second seed Galeries Tower shook off a stinging Game 1 loss, eliminating third-ranked Philippine Navy, 80-67, to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija stays on top; Pampanga, Valenzuela tally wins

MPBL: Nueva Ecija stays on top; Pampanga, Valenzuela tally wins

3 hours ago
Streaking Nueva Ecija kept the top spot while reigning champion Pampanga stayed nearby in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, McIlroy seek fast start in hunt for history at Masters

Scheffler, McIlroy seek fast start in hunt for history at Masters

3 hours ago
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy are chasing history at the Masters, where a fast...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with