^

Korean Wave

Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 8:44am
Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May
Song Joong-ki in "Vincenzo."
Netflix/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.

This is after the 39-year-old actor was unveiled as the new ambassador of local wellness brand IAM Worldwide, which will be hosting the "IAM Song Joong-ki: Live in Manila" event on May 24 in Mall of Asia Arena.

"Filipino fans have shown incredible passion for his work and this event is our way of celebrating that bond," organizers said, adding they should expect an  "evening full of surprises, laughter and fan memories that will surely last a lifetime."

Tickets can be purchased after buying the brand's products, beginning with a presale from March 28 to April 6 for members, followed by a general sale on April 7.

Joong-ki is best known for starring in series such as "Vincenzo," "Reborn Rich," and "Descendants of the Sun" with ex-wife Song Hye-kyo.

He also appeared in films like "Space Sweepers," "Hopeless," "The Battleship Island," and last year's "My Name is Loh Kiwan" and "Bogota: City of the Lost."

RELATED: ‘Because he’s from North Korea!': Son Ye Jin’s photo with ‘mystery guy’ amuses fans

SONG JOONG KI

SONG JOONG-KI
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast
5 days ago

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin lead 'The Divorce Insurance' cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Streaming platform Prime Video released a short trailer for its upcoming Korean romantic-comedy series "The Divorce Insurance,"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun &mdash; reports&nbsp;
11 days ago

Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun — reports 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Italian luxury brand Prada has reportedly terminated its contract just months after tapping Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban
11 days ago

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for &lsquo;Signal 2,' new teaser out
11 days ago

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
The trio of Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo is set to return for another season of solving cold cases —...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae Ron allegations anew
11 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae Ron allegations anew

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
The agency of Kim Soo-hyun released a new statement addressing allegations that the Korean actor dated the late Kim Sae-ron...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron &nbsp;
13 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun's agency denies dating rumors anew with late Kim Sae Ron  

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency refuted anew dating claims with the late Kim Sae-ron following a video that claimed the actor...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with