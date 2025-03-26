Song Joong Ki making Philippine debut this May

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong-ki is visiting the Philippines for the first time in May.

This is after the 39-year-old actor was unveiled as the new ambassador of local wellness brand IAM Worldwide, which will be hosting the "IAM Song Joong-ki: Live in Manila" event on May 24 in Mall of Asia Arena.

"Filipino fans have shown incredible passion for his work and this event is our way of celebrating that bond," organizers said, adding they should expect an "evening full of surprises, laughter and fan memories that will surely last a lifetime."

Tickets can be purchased after buying the brand's products, beginning with a presale from March 28 to April 6 for members, followed by a general sale on April 7.

Joong-ki is best known for starring in series such as "Vincenzo," "Reborn Rich," and "Descendants of the Sun" with ex-wife Song Hye-kyo.

He also appeared in films like "Space Sweepers," "Hopeless," "The Battleship Island," and last year's "My Name is Loh Kiwan" and "Bogota: City of the Lost."

