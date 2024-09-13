^

Korean Wave

'Parasite' star Song Kang Ho to star in TV adaptation of 'Inside Men'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 2:40pm
South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho poses with his trophy during a photocall after he won the Best Actor Prize for his part in 'Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)' during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 28, 2022.
AFP/ Loic Venance

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Kang-ho is starring in his second TV project, a series adaptation of Woo Min-ho's 2015 political thriller "Inside Men."

Production company Hive Media Corp. announced it would be expanding the "Inside Men" universe through a television series.

The original film is based on the incomplete webtoon by Yoon Tae-ho, which criticizes the corruption within the elite Korean society. It stars Lee Byung-hun as political henchman Ahn Sang-goo, Cho Seung-woo as prosecutor Woo Jang-hoon, and Baek Yoon-sik as conservative newspaper editor Lee Kang-hee.

The new adaptation, carrying the working title "Inside Men," will weave together events and characters spanning the 1980s and '90s to tell the story of political insiders.

"The World of the Married" director Mo Wan-il will helm the series on a screenplay by writer Lee Ki-cheol.

The show is currently in pre-production and is targetting filming next year, with Kang-ho taking on the role of Kang-hee.

Kang-ho is best known for his movie collaborations with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, appearing in "Memories of Murder," "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Parasite."

He is a multiple Baeksang Arts Awards nominee and winner, and in 2022, won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Broker."

The actor made his series debut earlier this year on the Disney+ show "Uncle Samsik," written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, with whom Kang-ho collaborated twice last year on the films "One Win" and "Cobweb."

