'Parasite' star Song Kang Ho to star in TV adaptation of 'Inside Men'
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Kang-ho is starring in his second TV project, a series adaptation of Woo Min-ho's 2015 political thriller "Inside Men."
Production company Hive Media Corp. announced it would be expanding the "Inside Men" universe through a television series.
The original film is based on the incomplete webtoon by Yoon Tae-ho, which criticizes the corruption within the elite Korean society. It stars Lee Byung-hun as political henchman Ahn Sang-goo, Cho Seung-woo as prosecutor Woo Jang-hoon, and Baek Yoon-sik as conservative newspaper editor Lee Kang-hee.
The new adaptation, carrying the working title "Inside Men," will weave together events and characters spanning the 1980s and '90s to tell the story of political insiders.
Related: Hyun Bin making series comeback with 'Made in Korea'
"The World of the Married" director Mo Wan-il will helm the series on a screenplay by writer Lee Ki-cheol.
The show is currently in pre-production and is targetting filming next year, with Kang-ho taking on the role of Kang-hee.
Kang-ho is best known for his movie collaborations with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, appearing in "Memories of Murder," "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and "Parasite."
He is a multiple Baeksang Arts Awards nominee and winner, and in 2022, won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Broker."
The actor made his series debut earlier this year on the Disney+ show "Uncle Samsik," written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, with whom Kang-ho collaborated twice last year on the films "One Win" and "Cobweb."
RELATED: Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun lead cast of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born'
- Latest