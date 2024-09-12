Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun lead cast of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born'

^

Kristofer Purnell
September 12, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — Korean actresses Kim Tae-ri and Shin Ye-eun headline the cast of the upcoming K-drama on Disney+, "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born."

The show is based on the webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon about a girl born with a singing talent during the 1950s.

"Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" sees the titular character, a theater company trainee, played by Tae-ri, competing and growing with her biggest rival Youngseo, portrayed by Ye-eun.

"With a dream to become one of the best performers in Korean female classical opera, Jeongnyeon will be put on the stage where all odds are against her," the synopsis reads.

Also in the cast are Ra Mi-ran, Jung Eun-chae, Kim Yoon-hye, Seunghee, Jang Hye-jin, plus the special appearance of Moon So-ri.

Filmmaker Jung Ji-in directs the series based on a script by Choi Hyo-bi, with music by Jang Young-kyu.

Tae-ri starred in the movies "The Handmaiden," "Space Sweepers," and the two "Alienoid" films as well as the shows "Twenty-Five Twenty-One," "Revenant," and "Mr. Sunshine."

Ye-eun is best known for being in "The Glory" as the younger version of Lim Ji-yeon's Park Yeon-jin, also appearing in "Revenge of Others," "The Secret Romantic Guesthouse," "More Than Friends," "Welcome," and "He Is Psychometric."

"Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" debuts on Disney+ this October 12.

